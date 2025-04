2025 Concacaf Gold Cup bracket and fixtures schedule

Mauricio Pedroza and Shaka Hislop discuss whether Malik Tillman can crack into the USMNT lineup for the Gold Cup. (2:35)

Check out all the fixtures, venues and kick-off times for 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup, including the knockout bracket.

What is the Concacaf Gold Cup format?

The 16 teams were drawn into four groups of four nations. The top two in each group advance.

The competition moves on to a knockout format, with quarterfinals, semifinals and a final.

All games are being played in the United States.

Groups

Group A: Mexico, Costa Rica, Suriname, Dominican Republic

Group B: Canada, Honduras, El Salvador, Curacao

Group C: Panama, Jamaica, Guatemala, Guadeloupe

Group D: United States, Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago, Saudi Arabia

Concacaf Gold Cup fixtures and bracket

GROUP STAGE

*Listed in ET (local time)

Saturday, June 14, 2025

Group A: Mexico vs. Dominican Republic, 10.15 p.m. (7.15 p.m.) - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Sunday, June 15, 2025

Group D: United States vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 6 p.m. (3 p.m.) - PayPal Park, San Jose, CA

Group D: Haiti vs. Saudi Arabia, 8.15 p.m. (5.15 p.m.) - Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA

Group A: Costa Rica vs. Suriname, 11 p.m. (8 p.m.) - Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, CA

Monday, June 16, 2025

Group C: Panama vs. Guadeloupe, 7 p.m. (4 p.m.) - Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA

Group C: Jamaica vs. Guatemala, 10 p.m. (7 p.m.) - Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA

Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Group B: Curaçao vs. El Salvador, 8.15 p.m. (5.15 p.m.) - PayPal Park, San Jose, CA

Group B: Canada vs. Honduras, 10.30 p.m. (7.30 p.m.) - BC Place, Vancouver, Canada

Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Group A: Costa Rica vs. Dominican Republic, 7 p.m. (6 p.m.) - AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Group A: Suriname vs. Mexico, 10 p.m. (9 p.m.) - AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Thursday, June 19, 2025

Group D: Trinidad and Tobago vs. Haiti, 6.45 p.m. (5.45 p.m.) - Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX

Group D: Saudi Arabia vs. United States, 9.15 p.m. (8.15 p.m.) - Q2 Stadium, Austin, TX

Friday, June 20, 2025

Group C: Jamaica vs. Guadeloupe, 7.45 p.m. (4.45 p.m.) - PayPal Park, San Jose, CA

Group C: Guatemala vs. Panama, 10 p.m. (9 p.m.) - Q2 Stadium, Austin, TX

Saturday, June 21, 2025

Group B: Curaçao vs. Canada, 7 p.m. (6 p.m.) - Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX

Group B: Honduras vs. El Salvador, 10 p.m. (9 p.m.) - Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX

Sunday, June 22, 2025

Group D: Saudi Arabia vs. Trinidad and Tobago, 7 p.m. (4 p.m.) - Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Group D: United States vs. Haiti, 7 p.m. (4 p.m.) - AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Group A: Mexico vs. Costa Rica, 10 p.m. (7 p.m.) - Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Group A: Dominican Republic vs. Suriname, 10 p.m. (9 p.m.) - AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Tuesday, June 24, 2025

Group C: Panama vs. Jamaica, 7 p.m. (6 p.m.) - Q2 Stadium, Austin, TX

Group C: Guadeloupe vs. Guatemala, 7 p.m. (6 p.m.) - Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX

Group B: Honduras vs. Curaçao, 10 p.m. (7 p.m.) - PayPal Park, San Jose, CA

Group B: Canada vs. El Salvador, 10 p.m. (9 p.m.) - Shell Energy Stadium, Houston, TX

BRACKET - QUARTERFINALS

The venue for each quarterfinal match will be confirmed at the end of the group stage (1D vs. 2A; 1A vs. 2D; 1C vs. 2B; 1B vs. 2C.)

Saturday, June 28

25 - TBC vs. TBC, 7.15 p.m. (4.15 p.m.) - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

26 - TBC vs. TBC, 10.15 p.m. (7.15 p.m.) - State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Sunday, June 29

27 - TBC vs. TBC, 4 p.m. (3 p.m.) - U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

28 - TBC vs. TBC, 7 p.m. (6 p.m.) - U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

BRACKET - SEMIFINALS

The venue for each semifinal will be confirmed at the end of the quarterfinals.

Wednesday, July 2

29 - TBC vs. TBC, 7 p.m. (6 p.m.) - Energizer Park, St. Louis, MO

30 - TBC vs. TBC, 10 p.m. (7 p.m.) - Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

BRACKET - FINAL

Sunday, July 6

TBC vs. TBC, 7 p.m. (6 p.m.) - NRG Stadium, Houston, TX