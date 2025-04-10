Ale Moreno reveals where Atletico Madrid fell short of Real Madrid and Barcelona after Diego Simeone's men claim a late win against Sevilla. (1:25)

Atlético Madrid have extended their agreement with kit supplier Nike until 2035, the LaLiga club announced on Thursday.

The Rojiblancos have not disclosed how much the deal is worth but a club source has told ESPN that Atlético will receive almost double what they got under the previous contract -- increasing from €15 million ($16.7m) annually to €28m ($31m).

Another club source told ESPN that Atlético becomes the third club in Europe in Nike's ranking behind Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.

"Nike, global market leader in sport, and Atlético de Madrid will continue their partnership until 2035," a club statement said.

When contacted by ESPN, Nike did not want to provide information on the contract.

Atlético's previous deal with Nike was due to expire in 2026.

Atlético and Nike have worked together since 2001.

A club source told ESPN that both Atlético and Nike are preparing something "special" next season to mark the 25th anniversary of their collaboration.

"Nike has followed us throughout our stunning growth in recent years, during which time we've won 16 titles, most notably two men's LaLiga crowns and three league titles for our Women, as well as six European honours," the statement added.

"Having signed this renewal, we're looking to the future with that same spirit and ambition, which have united us since the start, in the hopes that we can continue to grow and face more challenges to come, starting with the Club World Cup in the USA this summer ..."

Earlier this year, Atlético signed a contract with the energy drink Red Bull until June 2027.