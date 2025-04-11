Open Extended Reactions

The United States landed in Group D alongside Haiti, Trinidad and Tobago and Saudi Arabia in Thursday's Concacaf Gold Cup draw, while champions Mexico were placed into Group A with Costa Rica, Suriname and Dominican Republic.

Following the group stage of the 16-team tournament that kicks off on June 14 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the top two teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinal knockout rounds to be held on June 28 and 29.

The semifinals will take place on July 2, and the final will be played on July 6 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Elsewhere in Thursday's draw, Canada was drawn with Honduras, El Salvador, and Curacao in Group B, while 2023 finalists Panama, which beat the USMNT in the semis, Jamaica, Guatemala and Guadeloupe make up Group C.

Saudi Arabia, the guest team for the 2025 tournament, will also return for the 2027 edition.

Earlier in September, Concacaf announced the 14 stadiums that will host matches, which includes first-time Gold Cup venues: U.S. Bank Stadium (Minneapolis, MN), PayPal Park (San Jose, CA), and BC Place (Vancouver, Canada).

Due to the Club World Cup also taking place this summer, certain national team players may be unavailable for the upcoming Concacaf tournament, which will mark the last set of competitive matches for the U.S., Mexico, and Canada ahead of co-hosting the 2026 World Cup.

Mexico currently leads the all-time tally of Gold Cup trophies with nine, while the U.S. is second with seven. Canada, the only other nation to have hoisted the title, won the tournament in 2000.

Recently in the Concacaf Nations League that wrapped up in March, Mexico finished as winners after defeating Panama 2-1 in the final. In the third place match, Canada earned a 2-1 victory over the U.S.

2025 Gold Cup Draw:

Group A: Mexico Costa Rica Suriname Dominican Republic

Group B: Canada Honduras El Salvador Curacao

Group C: Panama Jamaica Guatemala Guadeloupe

Group D: United States Haiti Trinidad and Tobago Saudi Arabia