Dean Huijsen is set for a move to one of the Premier League's big clubs with Real Madrid declining to follow up their interest, while Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund would be receptive to transfer talks with Juventus. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

Dean Huijsen has a tempting release clubs of £50m. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

- Premier League clubs look set to battle for the signature of AFC Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen, with Real Madrid opting against making a move. The Athletic reports that Madrid feel the Spain international's £50m release clause is too expensive for a 19-year-old. Huijsen, who this week refused to deny he'd be interested in a move to the Bernabeu, is now likely to stay in England -- and he won't be short of suitors. The report states that Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool will lead the race, with Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur also interested -- and all five clubs have spoken to the player's representatives over recent days.

- Aston Villa could face competition from Paris Saint-Germain to sign Marcus Rashford from Manchester United this summer, The Sun reports. While Villa have a permanent transfer option built into the winger's loan agreement, his high salary could be prohibitive. If they fail to agree a deal, PSG could become a viable option once again for Rashford, who almost joined the Ligue 1 side in 2022. According to the report, Rashford has revived talks with PSG sporting director Luis Campos over a potential move.

- Out-of-form Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund could be one of the players through the exit door at Old Trafford in the summer, and Tuttosport reports that a transfer to Juventus would be attractive. Juve are interested in taking Højlund on loan, perhaps with a permanent option, and there have been exploratory contacts. The Denmark international, who has scored only three Premier League goals this season, could make the move to Turin in time for this summer's FIFA Club World Cup.

- Internazionale are trying to steal a march on their transfer rivals by sending a €5m-a-year contract offer to Lille striker Jonathan David, reports Gazzetta dello Sport. The Canada international is out of contract in June, and will be available on a free transfer. However, a host of other clubs are monitoring the situation and could make a counter offer. Previous stories have indicated that the 25-year-old wants a salary of €9m-a-year, which makes Arsenal, Barcelona and Juventus more likely destinations.

- Ademola Lookman appears certain to leave Atalanta at the end of the season with Juventus and Napoli leading the chase for his signature, according to Calciomercato. The reports says that Lookman wanted to leave summer, but he was convinced to stay for one more season. A rift between Lookman and manager Gian Piero Gasperini means there is now no way back, and Juve have already held extensive talks. Atalanta say offers must start at €60m for a player who has 18 goals and seven assists this season. As well as Napoli, the report adds that there will be "significant competition from top English clubs." Nottingham Forest have been linked with the former Everton player.

- Chelsea look set to enter the transfer market for another winger in the summer, but Real Betis will demand £35m for Jesús Rodriguez. The 19-year-old, who is a Spain youth international, could be loaned out for the 2025-26 season to continue his development. (Daily Mail)

- Newcastle United are ready to make a move for Wolves star Matheus Cunha. The 25-year-old has a release clause of £62.5 million in his contract, but Newcastle will face strong competition from Arsenal, Man United and Nottingham Forest. (Daily Mail)

- Bayern Munich are prepared to take out a costly loan, and go into debt, so they can afford to sign forward Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen. The 21-year-old is reportedly valued at €150m by Leverkusen, who will use Manchester City's interest to keep the price high. (Bild)

- Kyle Walker will leave Manchester City this summer regardless of whether AC Milan exercise their option to sign him permanently. City have Tottenham Hotspur's Destiny Udogie and Juventus' Andrea Cambiaso among the full-backs linked. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Inter Milan are ready to submit an offer for Marseille midfielder Luis Henrique. The 23-year-old, who is also linked with Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest, will be the subject of a bid worth €24m plus add-ons from the Serie A club. (Foot Mercato)

- Leroy Sané has received an official contract offer that would keep him at Bayer Munich until 2028. The 29-year-old's deal expires in the summer, but a string of impressive recent performances have convinced Bayern to table an extension offer. (Sky Sport Deutschland)

- Antony, on loan at Real Betis from Manchester United, says it's "too early" to discuss his future. Betis have already expressed their intention to extend Antony's stay beyond this summer. (Cadena Cope)

- Como coach Cesc Fabregas is among the candidates that RB Leipzig are considering to replace Marco Rose, who was sacked last month following a disappointing Bundesliga campaign. (Diario AS)

- Getafe midfielder Luis Milla is ignoring transfer speculation regarding his future. Milla, 30, has been a target of Atletico Madrid in recent transfer windows. (Marca)

- West Ham are weighing up a £20m offer for Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who wants to stay in the Premier League to keep his place in the England squad. (Daily Telegraph)

- PSV Eindhoven are weighing up a move for Ipswich Town winger Jack Clarke. The 24-year-old was signed from Sunderland for a £15m fee last summer, and Ipswich will look to recoup most of that outlay. (Football Insider)

- Newcastle United have been linked with Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford in the past, and now they are ready to make a fresh move to make the 22-year-old their new No. 1. (Football Insider)

- Patrick Vieira is on a four-man shortlist to become the next coach of AS Roma. (Sky Sport Italia)

- Brazil have told Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti that they want a final answer over the national team job by the date of the Champions League final, on Saturday, May 31. (Sport)