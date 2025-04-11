After Andre Onana made two errors in Manchester United's 2-2 draw at Lyon in the Europa League, Shaka Hislop and Mario Melchiot try to make sense of what's gone wrong for the keeper. (2:57)

Manchester United legend Eric Cantona has admonished minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, saying he is ripping the "soul" out of the club and claiming that he would not choose to support United now.

Cantona, one of the most enduring players of United's resurgence under Sir Alex Ferguson in the 1990s, said the club is being run "more like an economy" as he took aim at the ongoing strict financial measures taken by the INEOS owners.

"I support United because I really love United, but now if I was a fan and I had to choose a club I don't think I would choose United," Cantona said at an event at FC United -- a breakaway club that was created after the Glazer family's takekover in 2005.

"Because I don't feel close to these kind of decisions. They have another strategy, another project. Do you feel close to this project? I don't think so."

The biggest project underway at United is the club's desire to move away from Old Trafford for a new 100,000-capacity arena built on the same site. Other controversial decisions taken under Ratcliffe's ownership include cutting Sir Alex Ferguson's ambassadorial contract, increasing the cost of season tickets by 5% and and making hundreds of club staff redundant.

"The soul of the team and the club is not in the players -- all the people around is like a big family," Cantona added.

"I remember a dressing room with players and Sir Alex Ferguson. All these people you don't know helped us to feel at home and be in a family. It's very important to respect these people like you respect your manager and teammates.

"Since Ratcliffe arrived, it's the complete opposite. He doesn't want Sir Alex Ferguson as an ambassador any more. He is more than a legend and I think we have to find this soul again. This team of directors, they try to destroy everything. They don't respect anybody. They even want to change the stadium.

"The stadium is iconic. For me, Arsenal lost their soul when they left Highbury and I'm sure a lot of fans miss Highbury. It's like when you go in a house and feel a special energy. Can you imagine Liverpool playing in another stadium than Anfield? It's impossible. I don't think United can play in another stadium than Old Trafford.

"But I think maybe we are dreamers and they are more like an economy and a strategy. I hate this kind of thing. I hate this kind of decision."

Cantona said he offered to help Ratcliffe's team but his offer was not warmly received. Instead, he has joined FC United as a member alongside his four children and two brothers.

"Until the end of October this year I will shoot movies," Cantona said. "But I said to them: 'I can put that [aside] and concentrate and help you to rebuild something.'

"And they don't care. Me too, because I work. I don't ask anything. But I feel sad to see United in this kind of situation. So, for me and the respect for myself, I had to do it and I did it, and they didn't care and I don't care. They decided something else. They have another strategy, another project."