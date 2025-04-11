Women's FA Cup semifinals: Everything you need to know

Emily Keogh explains the problems Chelsea may face after reporting a £128.4 million profit from the internal sale of their women's team. (1:31)

Club football returns to the fore in the women's game after the international break, with the FA Cup semifinals set to be held this weekend.

Here's everything you need to know.

Who is playing?

The first semifinal will see runaway Women's Super League leaders Chelsea host Liverpool at Kingsmeadow on Saturday.

A Manchester derby awaits in the second semifinal, with holders Manchester United facing local rivals Manchester City.

Key Details:

Chelsea vs Liverpool

Date: April 12, 12:15 p.m. UK, 7:15 ET

Where: Kingsmeadow

Man City vs Man United

Date: April 13, 3 p.m UK, 10 a.m ET

Where: Joie Stadium

Manchester City knocked Manchester United out in the quarterfinals of the Subway Cup this season. Getty

How to watch:

Both semifinals will be broadcast on BBC and BBC iPlayer in the UK, and on ESPN in the United States.

What's at stake for each side? (beyond a place in the final)

Chelsea:

The west London side's end to the season will be dominated by the Q word. A historic quadruple beckons for Chelsea -- they've already won the Subway Cup, have basically wrapped up the WSL title and are in the semifinals of the Women's Champions League. A win on Saturday moves them a step closer to immortality.

Liverpool:

The Merseyside club will be chasing history of their own, as they attempt to reach their first-ever FA Cup final. Their 1-0 win over record-holdersArsenal in the quarterfinal has arguably been the highpoint of interim boss Amber Whiteley's tenure since taking over in February. Beating Chelsea would massively boost her chances of getting the job on a full-time basis.

Man City:

It's been a bruising season for City, who in the past month have lost A.) their boss of nearly five years, Gareth Taylor B.) the Subway Cup final to Chelsea C.) their star striker Khadija Shaw to injury and D.) a Champions League quarterfinal tie after being 2-0 ahead in the first leg. A Wembley appearance would help soothe some of these pains.

Man United:

Legitimacy. United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has faced severe criticism for the manner in which he has sidelined the women's side since taking over the club. His absence at last year's FA Cup final -- which United won 4-0 to lift the first trophy in their history -- was conspicuous. Reaching a second successive final would make it harder for Ratcliffe to not prioritise them.

Players to keep an eye out for

Olivia Smith, Liverpool striker

The Canada international has enjoyed a stellar first season at Liverpool since joining on a club-record fee last summer. She has scored seven goals in all competitions this season, and her sharp movement could trouble the Chelsea center-backs.

Phallon Tullis-Joyce, Man United goalkeeper

The 28-year-old goalkeeper, who is fresh off making her United States debut last week, has been one of United's best players this season. She has the most clean-sheets (12) in the WSL this season, with a 83.9% save percentage.