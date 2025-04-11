Shaka Hislop doesn't think Barcelona should face any punishment for fielding Inigo Martinez in their 3-0 win vs. Osasuna. (2:22)

Osasuna's claim that Barcelona fielded an ineligible lineup by playing Iñigo Martínez against them last month has been rejected by the Spanish Football Federation [RFEF].

Martínez, 33, played 90 minutes as Barça beat Osasuna 3-0 in LaLiga on March 27 at the Olympic Stadium having pulled out of representing Spain the previous week.

Upon learning of the failed appeal on Friday, Osasuna immediately announced they will file a new appeal to the RFEF appeals committee.

Osasuna had filed their first appeal with the RFEF after the March 27 loss, claiming Barça had breached FIFA rules by selecting the defender so soon after the international window.

FIFA's regulations state a "player called up by his association is, unless otherwise agreed, not entitled to play for their club during the period for which he should have been released, plus an additional period of five days."

That would usually not be a problem, with LaLiga matches taking place the following weekend, but Barça's game against Osasuna was rescheduled for the Thursday after being postponed earlier during the season.

Therefore, it was played just four days after Spain beat Netherlands in the UEFA Nations League on March 23.

However, the RFEF ruled Friday that the necessary protocol was followed for Martínez's withdrawal from Spain duty due to a knee injury and they had no problem with him returning to action with his club.

The opposite ruling could have seen the result of the match annulled and the points given to Osasuna, who are currently 13th in LaLiga, seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Speaking later on Friday, Barça coach Hansi Flick was full of praise for Martínez, who has been a key player for the club this season, making 38 appearances in all competitions as part of a centre-back pairing with teenager Pau Cubarsí.

"Iñigo is a player [who usually] defends a little deeper, and how he adapts [to the high line], how he's playing now, the level he's at, it's unbelievable," Flick said in a news conference ahead of Saturday's game against Leganés.

"For me, he's one of the key players this season. An absolute leader in the dressing room and on the pitch. He gives everything for this team.

"He's a good example for all the other guys who improve. What he's doing, the confidence he has, it's great. I am happy to have him in my team."

Barça can temporarily move seven points clear at the top of LaLiga with a win away at Leganés, with second placed Real Madrid not in action until Sunday against Alavés.