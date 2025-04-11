Open Extended Reactions

Vinai Venkatesham spent 14 years at Arsenal in various roles. Visionhaus/Getty Images

Former Arsenal CEO Vinai Venkatesham will cross the north London divide to take up the same role at rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.

Venkatesham spent 14 years at Arsenal, working in various capacities before being named CEO in 2020. He stepped down from that role at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Sources told ESPN that Venkatesham's appoint is seen as a coup for Spurs. He was on Newcastle United's shortlist and also turned down multiple offfers before joining the north London side.

"I'm excited to be joining Tottenham Hotspur this summer. After taking some time to recharge and evaluate my options, I believe this is an exceptional opportunity to work with Daniel, the Board and all of the staff, to take the club forward," he said in a statement.

Venkatesham was part of the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and is a non-executive director of the British Olympic Association.

Spurs' executive chairman Daniel Levy said: "The club has experienced significant growth in recent years, making it crucial to expand our executive management.

"I have known Vinai for many years, having worked together in the Premier League and the ECA. I am personally delighted that he has agreed to join our Board as we build for success."

