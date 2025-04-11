Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham Hotspur have had an ongoing problem all season with someone from within the club leaking information to the press before games, manager Ange Postecoglou said on Friday.

Spurs were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of their Europa League quarterfinal on Thursday, and the manager spoke out after team news had been leaked before the game.

"There's no doubt we've got a leak inside the club. Someone continues to leak out information and they have all year," Postecoglou told reporters ahead of Sunday's Premier League game at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

"I don't know why. It doesn't help us. We've narrowed it down. I've got a fair idea where it's coming from. We will deal with it.

"It certainly doesn't help us on game days. It's sometimes half-truths and sometimes more. You'd like to think that everyone within our camp is working with us rather than against us."

Ange Postecoglou has struggled at Tottenham this season. Nick Potts/PA Images via Getty Images

With not much time to recover before Sunday's game, and the second leg to come next week in Germany, Postecoglou is likely to make some changes to the side against Wolves.

"It's a bit of a combination with Thursday in mind, but Sunday in mind as well," the manager said.

"It was a big physical toll [on Thursday] and Wolves away is also a challenging game. For us, it will be about managing minutes of some of the players, but also getting some minutes into other players.

"We'll need a big game, a big performance on Sunday, so having some fresh legs will help, but also looking to next Thursday, it's not about resting guys or managing guys, it's also about having guys ready."

The club announced that Vinai Venkatesham will join the Spurs' board as CEO this summer. Venkatesham, former Arsenal CEO, was part of the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games and is a non-executive director of the British Olympic Association.

Spurs are 14th in the standings on 37 points, while Wolves are 17th, with a 12-point cushion over the relegation zone.