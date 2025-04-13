Craig Burley expects Kylian Mbappe to face severe punishment for the challenge that earned him a red card in Real Madrid's win vs. Alaves. (1:40)

Open Extended Reactions

The potentially title-deciding Clásico between Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Olympic Stadium has been scheduled for May 11 with a kick-off time of 4.15 p.m. CEST (10.15 a.m. ET) (stream LIVE on ESPN+).​

With just seven games to go in LaLiga, four points separate Barça and Madrid after this weekend's games.

Leaders Barça earned a 1-0 win away at Leganés on Saturday, with Madrid then matching that feat against Alavés on Sunday.

Atlético Madrid sit third, but with just one win in their last four league games have slipped 10 points behind Barça ahead of their game against Real Valladolid at the Metropolitano on Monday.

The season's final LaLiga Clásico could decide the league title. HAITHAM AL-SHUKAIRI/AFP via Getty Images

The LaLiga game between Barça and Madrid will be the second Clásico in a two-week period, with the rivals also due to meet in the Copa del Rey final in Seville on April 26.

Barça have won both meetings between the two clubs so far this season.

Hansi Flick's side triumphed 4-0 at the Bernabéu in the league last October and then won 5-2 in the Spanish Supercopa final in Saudi Arabia in January.

That 4-0 win at the Bernabéu could prove key if Barça and Madrid finish level on points at the end of the season, with teams separated by their head-to-head record in that scenario.

Both teams remain in the hunt for a treble, too, although Madrid's hopes suffered a blow last week as they lost 3-0 to Arsenal in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal.

They will attempt to comeback at the Bernabéu on Wednesday, while Barça travel to Borussia Dortmund with a 4-0 lead from the first leg of their quarterfinal.