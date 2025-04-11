Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC: Live score, updates and commentary from the 2024-25 ISL Final

Open Extended Reactions

Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC will decide the destination of the 2024-25 Indian Super League trophy, with both teams taking to the Salt Lake stadium pitch for a 7:30 PM kickoff. It's the biggest game in Indian football, and you can follow it on our live blog, below.

This final represents a bit of a revenge scenario for Bengaluru FC, who lost the same final in 2022-23 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in regulation time. In addition, Gerard Zaragoza's BFC lost a closely-fought contest 0-1 in their last trip to the stadium.

For Mohun Bagan, this represents their best-ever opportunity to achieve something they've never done before - a League Shield and ISL Cup double. Jose Molina's Bagan have been the best team in the league this season, but there is no guarantee when it comes to a one-off final. Indeed, Bagan have lost two of their last three finals at the Salt Lake stadium, so there's no surety that home support will decide the outcome.

Doubly so, when Bengaluru FC boast Sunil Chhetri amongst their ranks. With 14 goals and two assists, the legendary Indian striker has equalled his best-ever ISL season at the age of 40. His penchant for last-minute goals, coupled with Bagan being the league-leaders in injury-time goals (courtesy a certain Dimi Petratos) means that there could be late drama in store for an unpredictable ISL Final.

What they said:

Jose Molina, Mohun Bagan Super Giant Head Coach:

"I don't care about what happened in the past. I am trying to do my best for Mohun Bagan Super Giant. We did well to win the League Shield, and we are motivated to win the ISL Cup too. I don't need extra motivation from the fact that we lost the final last year. We are already motivated enough."

Gerard Zaragoza, Bengaluru FC Head Coach:

"We are very motivated for the finals and excited for the game. Everything is fine. We are confident and Kolkata is almost like our second home, because we were here for the Durand Cup. We had a good playoffs and we are looking forward to the grand finale."

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Bengaluru FC Goalkeeper:

"Mohun Bagan Super Giant have been the standout team this season and there is no denying that, which is why they won the League Shield."

Subhasish Bose, Mohun Bagan Super Giant captain

"I am always thrilled to play in front of our home fans. I wish that the fans support us wholeheartedly against Bengaluru FC tomorrow."

You can follow minute-by-minute updates from the match in our live blog below: