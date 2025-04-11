Open Extended Reactions

The Columbus Crew signed midfielder Dániel Gazdag from the Philadelphia Union on Friday in exchange for up to $4.5 million.

The Union receive $4 million guaranteed and up to an additional $500,000 if certain performance metrics are met by the 29-year-old Hungarian, who departs as Philadelphia's all-time leading scorer.

"We are thrilled to add a high-impact player of Daniel's pedigree to our team. He is an experienced player who has proven to be one of the top players in our league over the past few years," Crew general manager Issa Tall said in a statement. "His high soccer IQ, work ethic on and off the ball, and competitive spirit will be a great addition to our team.

"Daniel's profile is one we were looking for to complement our current group, and we are excited to see him get started in the Black & Gold."

Gazdag recorded 59 goals and 20 assists while playing more than 10,000 minutes in 125 matches (115 starts) since joining the Union in 2021. He has two goals and two assists in six matches this season.

Gazdag was an MLS Best XI selection in 2022, leading the Union to the MLS Cup Final that season with 22 goals in 34 matches.

"Daniel's contributions to the club have been invaluable," Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said. "Since joining the Union, he has been an integral part of the team's success, and we are deeply grateful for everything he has done for the organization.

Dániel Gazdag has been a key figure for the Philadelphia Union since joining the club in 2021. Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

"At this time, we believe this move is in the best interest of both the club and player. The financial flexibility it provides will allow us to further invest and strengthen our roster, while also providing opportunities for other players who we are confident can step in to the role.

"Additionally, this gives Daniel the opportunity to pursue what makes the most sense for him in the next chapter in his career. We know Daniel will continue to find great success, and we wish him nothing but the best."

Gazdag played for eight seasons with Budapest Honved FC in Hungary's top league before coming to MLS.

Gazdag will occupy a Designated Player roster spot for Columbus. He is under contract through 2025 with an option for 2026.

His offense will help the Crew overcome the February departures of forward Cucho Hernández to La Liga's Real Betis and forward Christian Ramírez to the LA Galaxy.

The first opportunity for Gazdag to face the Union will be on May 10 when Columbus visits Chester, Pennsylvania.

The move opens up a Designated Player spot for Philadelphia, which previously traded midfielder Jack McGlynn to the Houston Dynamo for $3.4 million in February.