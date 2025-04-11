Open Extended Reactions

Gotham FC and United States women's national team winger Midge Purce is in line to return from a year-long injury absence in Sunday's NWSL clash with the North Carolina Courage.

Purce, 29, missed the majority of the 2024 NWSL season and the USWNT's gold-medal winning Olympic campaign after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament against the Portland Thorns on March 24 of last year.

But Gotham coach Juan Carlos Amorós revealed Friday that she will be able to return in some capacity this weekend.

"Very happy that after 13 months Midge is going to be available for selection, if nothing happens between now and the game," he told a news conference. "It's first credit to herself, to everyone that she's been working with here -- the whole medical team and all the coaches -- and especially to herself and her teammates, they've been outstanding.

"It's been a very long road since that injury happened last year in Portland. She's worked extremely hard to get to this point. Obviously it's the first game in a very long time so she probably wont play an amazing amount of minutes. But the fact that she's back in -- for herself first and foremost, but for everyone -- it's exciting news.

.@100purcent is back, and she's not here for small talk.



Get ready for a Sunday showdown against @TheNCCourage at @SI_Stadium 💥 pic.twitter.com/QzzcvezcT0 — Gotham FC (@GothamFC) April 11, 2025

"We really recognize how hard she's worked, and how she's kept that positive mentality around everyone. Very, very excited to have Midge back in the team, she's a very special person and a very special player."

Gotham later posted on social media that "Midge is back."

Purce was named MVP of the 2023 National Women's Soccer League Championship after she assisted on both goals in Gotham's 2-1 victory over Seattle Reign FC. She has made 30 appearances and scored four goals for the USWNT in a variety of roles as a winger and a fullback.

Purce signed a new one-year contract with Gotham in February after she had entered free agency following the expiration of her previous deal.