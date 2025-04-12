Transfer rumors, news: Man United want €60m for Højlund deal

Shaka Hislop believes Manchester United need to make significant changes to their squad to compete in the Premier League and other competitions. (1:45)

Manchester United are looking for a fee of €60m from clubs looking to land striker Rasmus Højlund, while Arsenal target Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

Man United are reportedly ready to cut their losses on striker Rasmus Højlund. Copa/Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester United are looking for a fee of €60m from clubs looking to land striker Rasmus Højlund in the summer, with Juventus interested, according to Tuttomercatoweb. Højlund, 22, signed for United for an initial fee of €75m from Atalanta in 2023 and has scored only 24 goals in 85 games since. Meanwhile, the club could move on several star players at the end of the season -- including Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Antony -- to fund a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha, who has a release clause of £62.5m, says The Daily Mail.

- Arsenal are a "concrete option" for Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman, who is expected to leave Germany this summer, according to Sky Germany. The 28-year-old, who is also wanted by clubs in Saudi Arabia, has internally expressed his desire to leave Bayern as game time has been hard to come by this season. Tottenham are also keen on signing Coman, but are currently in a "waiting position" due to the France international's high salary. Meanwhile, his Bayern teammate Leroy Sané looks set to stay at the Bundesliga club for another season at least, as contract extension talks progress.

- Real Madrid are aiming to bring in Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, Bournemouth centre-back Dean Huijsen, who is 19, and Real Sociedad midfielder Martín Zubimendi, reports AS. Madrid are keen to strengthen in those three positions and have some cash to spend, while the club are unlikely to renew the contracts of 39-year-old midfielder Luka Modric and 33-year-old defender Lucas Vázquez ahead of their expirations this summer. The same is the case for 32-year-old defender David Alaba in 2026.

- Benjamin Sesko, Viktor Gyökeres and Moise Kean are all on Bayern Munich's striker shortlist, Bild's Christian Falk has reported. Club executives are looking to sign a young back-up option to Harry Kane once Mathys Tel's long-term future is resolved. The forward has spent the second half of the season on loan at Tottenham, but has hardly set the Premier League alight during his short stay. Mainz attacker Jonathan Burkhardt is also an option for Bayern, although his injury record remains a concern internally.

- Guille Fernández has made Barcelona's bench this season, without getting onto the pitch, yet is already being looked at by Bayern, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City, according to Mundo Deportivo. FC Porto are also interested in the 16-year-old midfielder and would be willing to replicate their deal for Nico Gonzalez, which included a clause for Barca to re-sign the player -- though Man City eventually did for €60m last January.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Madrid correspondent Alex Kirkland assesses where Real Madrid might need to strengthen their squad.

Real Madrid's Champions League thrashing at the hands of Arsenal has, predictably, led to calls for a major overhaul at the Santiago Bernabéu this summer. The season isn't over yet -- let's see what happens in this week's quarterfinal second leg, in the Copa del Rey final, and in the LaLiga title race, where they're four points behind Barcelona -- but if Madrid's campaign ends in disappointment, the volume of those calls will only increase. First, the possible incomings. We know that Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold is the leading contender to arrive at right-back. After that, Madrid's season has demonstrated that they're lacking at centre-back -- the defence has been an issue all campaign -- and in midfield. Bournemouth's Huijsen and Real Sociedad's Zubimendi are both players with a lot of admirers at the Bernabéu, and would fit the bill in terms of profile: 19 and 26 respectively, with their best years ahead of them, the Spain internationals would rejuvenate the squad. But for both players, Madrid will face serious competition from the Premier League. Even with release clauses, they would also represent a significant outlay of over €120m, more than Madrid -- who've focused on high-profile free transfers in recent years -- are used to spending. Madrid's poor form has also called into question the futures of a number of key players. Luka Modric, 39, is one of the greatest players in the club's history but Madrid's lack of midfield control, even with the veteran in the side, hasn't gone unnoticed. Lucas Vázquez is another senior player who might no longer have a place in the squad, given that his role has been to offer competition to Dani Carvajal at right-back, a spot soon to be occupied by Alexander-Arnold. David Alaba's situation is a little different. His current contract expires in 2026, rather than -- in Modric's and Vázquez's case -- this summer. But Alaba's road back from the ACL injury that kept him out for over a year hasn't been smooth, and he's far from a certain starter, which he'd need to be to justify his top-end salary. As always at Madrid, the trophy count at the end of the season will decide the future of coach Carlo Ancelotti, and determine the extent of the squad's overhaul.

OTHER RUMORS

- Darwin Núñez will be allowed to leave Liverpool this summer as the Reds look to bring in a left-back, right-back, holding midfielder, centre-back and striker. (Football Insider)

- Manchester United will soon hold talks over a potential move for Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio, who is also on the radar of Liverpool and Manchester City. (Ekrem Konur)

- Manchester City are still interested in Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso, regardless of whether or not AC Milan decide to make Kyle Walker's loan permanent. (Calciomercato)

- City have also shown interest in signing Real Betis midfielder Sergi Altimira, 23, and he has a release clause of €60m. But Altimira could sign a new contract until 2029. (Fabrizio Romano)

- If the club want to sign Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, 25, this summer then they will have to pay a fee of over £100m. (TalkSPORT)

- Real Madrid believe they can land Arsenal defender William Saliba, 24, on a free transfer in 2027. (Athletic)

- Atletico Madrid will look to extend Clement Lenglet's loan from Barcelona until the end of the Club World Cup, then see if the centre-back is open to staying longer. (Sport)

- AC Milan are looking at Fiorentina centre-back Pietro Comuzzo and Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa as they aim to sign Italian players in the summer. (Calciomercato)

- Juventus will negotiate with Chelsea to permanently sign Renato Veiga, or at least extend his loan before the Club World Cup. Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion also like the defender. (Tuttosport)

- Clubs from the Bundesliga could rival Newcastle United to sign Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah, 22, as he is facing the prospect of another season playing behind Ibrahima Konaté and Virgil van Dijk. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Everton are hoping they can win the race to sign Feyenoord defender Dávid Hancko this summer and are plotting a "transformational" off-season. Hancko is regarded as an "ambitious" target by Everton, as the Slovakia centre-back is also wanted by Juventus, Chelsea and Tottenham. (Football Insider)

- Bayer Leverkusen will look to sign AC Milan centre-back Malick Thiaw as Jonathan Tah's replacement if Milan don't qualify for the Champions League. Tah is set to leave the club on a free transfer in the summet but his future isn't decided due to Barcelona having issues registering players. (Kicker)