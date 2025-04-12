Open Extended Reactions

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has been hospitalised and will miss Sunday's game against Manchester United, the Premier League club have said.

In a statement on Saturday, Newcastle said Howe had felt unwell for a "number of days" and was admitted to hospital late on Friday evening.

Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones will lead the team in Howe's absence on Friday as United visit St. James' Park.

"Medical staff kept Eddie in hospital overnight for further tests, which are ongoing," the statement added.

Eddie Howe will miss Sunday's game against Manchester United. Stu Forster/Getty Images

"He is conscious and talking with his family, and is continuing to receive expert medical care."

Howe missed Friday's news conference, where Tindall said he expected the head coach to be well enough to take his place in the dugout on Sunday.

The last time Howe, 47, missed a Newcastle match was for his first game in charge, in 2021. On that occasion, he was absent due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Newcastle are seventh ahead of Sunday's match, while United -- led by Ruben Amorim -- are 13th. Newcastle then take on Crystal Palace on Wednesday.