Leeds United and Burnley have emerged as clear favourites to clinch the Championship's automatic promotion spots in the race to get back in the Premier League.

After Burnley won 2-1 at home to Norwich City on Friday, Leeds secured a 2-1 victory over Preston on Saturday.

First-placed Leeds are ahead of Burnley on goal difference and they are both five points clear of third-place Sheffield United, who conceded two late goals to lose 2-1 at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday -- four days after losing at home to Millwall.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder appeared to clash with some celebrating Plymouth players as the teams came off the pitch after the final whistle as frustrations boiled over.

Scott Parker's Burnley have broken records for consecutive clean sheets during their quest to return to the Premier League. Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Asked what happened during the incident, Wilder told Sky Sports: "Absolutely nothing really. They're celebrating a big win as they come off. And unfortunately our supporters are in the stand right next to the tunnel ... I've spoken to their manager [who is] good as gold. He understands the situation just as much as I do and the referee and the assessor.

"Emotions run high in a game of football, which I've always, always said."

With only four games remaining in the league season, Wilder admitted his team are "not in a great position because of a week full of poor results."

Leeds are in their second season back in the second tier after they suffered relegation from the Premier League in 2022-23. Burnley are seeking an immediate return to the top flight.