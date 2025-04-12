Transfer rumors, news: Man United eyeing move for Cherki

Shaka Hislop believes Manchester United need to make significant changes to their squad to compete in the Premier League and other competitions. (1:45)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United are leading the race to sign Lyon's Rayan Cherki despite interest from Liverpool, while Chelsea are willing to make a player-plus-cash deal for Crystal Palace's Marc Guéhi. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumours and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's January grades | Women's January grades

TOP STORIES

- Reports: USMNT's McKennie in gambling probe

- Ancelotti: Madrid 'slump' a team issue, not Vini's

- Man United legend Cantona: Ratcliffe ripping 'soul' out

Man United have been linked to a move for Lyon's Rayan Cherki. (Photo by Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images)

TRENDING RUMORS

- Manchester United are leading the chase to sign Lyon attacking midfielder Rayan Cherki, despite interest from Liverpool, reports The Mirror. A move for the 21-year-old would be worth £20 million, and they saw the Frenchman up close as he scored the late equaliser in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal.

- Chelsea are willing to offer £50m plus a player to re-sign Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guéhi, reports The Mirror. The Eagles want £70m for their captain and would be willing to accept defender Trevoh Chalobah as part of the deal, with the Blues valuing the 25-year-old at £30m. It is reported that Palace are resigned to losing Guéhi, who Liverpool and Newcastle United have also been interested in.

- Arsenal are keeping a close eye on RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Šeško as they prepare for the summer transfer window, reports TEAMtalk. The 21-year-old has a €70m release clause that could increase based on his performances, which the Gunners are willing to match if conversations continue positively.

- Chelsea have joined the race to sign Angers goalkeeper Yahia Fofana, reports Football Insider. Premier League clubs such as Newcastle United, Brentford, and Wolverhampton Wanderers have also reportedly scouted the 24-year-old. This comes after Didier Drogba recommended the Ivorian to his former club, having been impressed by his form for club and country over the last year.

- Borussia Dortmund are weighing up a move to sign Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko in the summer, reports Football Insider. The Bundesliga club have been long-term admirers of the 28-year-old, and both Arsenal and Zinchenko are open to parting ways, with the Ukraine international having lost his starting spot to Myles Lewis-Skelly.