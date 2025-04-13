Shaka Hislop believes Manchester United need to make significant changes to their squad to compete in the Premier League and other competitions. (1:45)

André Onana has been left out of Manchester United's Premier League clash with Newcastle United on Sunday, a source has told ESPN, following heavy criticism of performance against Lyon.

Onana did not travel to Tyneside with Ruben Amorim's squad on Saturday and is set to be replaced at St James' Park by No.2 Altay Bayindir.

A source close to Onana has told ESPN that the decision has been taken to allow Onana to "rest and disconnect."

The 29-year-old, according to the source, has been assured that he has not been permanently replaced as Amorim's first-choice goalkeeper and that he could return to the team for the Europa League quarterfinal second leg against Lyon at Old Trafford on Thursday. The tie hangs in the balance after a 2-2 draw with France.

Onana has endured a difficult week, first becoming embroiled in a war of words with former Nemanja Matic and then making two mistakes in the game against Lyon to cost United victory.

The Cameroon international was branded as "one of the worst goalkeeper's in United's history" by Matic ahead of kick-off during a blistering attack in response to Onana's claim that United are "way better" than Lyon.

Onana later doubled down, posting on social media that "some can't say" they have won trophies at Old Trafford -- a reference to Matic's five barren years at the club between 2017 and 2022.

Onana has also been dealing with issues off the field after his wife was the victim of a street robbery in Cheshire in March. A man has been charged in connection with the incident.

Following his two mistakes against Lyon -- one coming deep into stoppage time -- Amorim backed Onana and said that he was still "really confident" in the former Ajax man.

But the United boss has taken the decision to take Onana out of the firing line and hand Bayindir his Premier League debut more than 18 months after his arrival from Fenerbahce in 2023.