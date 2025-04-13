Open Extended Reactions

Javier Garcia Pimienta's last game in charge of Sevilla was the defeat to Valencia on Friday. Getty

Sevilla dismissed their manager Javier Garcia Pimienta on Sunday, two days after their 1-0 defeat at Valencia, marking their fourth consecutive LaLiga loss.

The seven-times Europa League champions are 13th in LaLiga, with 36 points from 31 games, well off the European places and just seven points above the relegation zone.

"Sevilla would like to thank Garcia Pimienta for his work over these months, and his professionalism, wishing him best luck in future endeavours," the club said in a statement.

The 50-year-old joined Sevilla on a two-year deal in July last year, replacing Quique Sanchez Flores. He previously led Las Palmas to promotion in 2022-23 and secured their LaLiga survival the next season.

Sevilla welcome Deportivo Alaves next in LaLiga on April 20.