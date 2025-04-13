Open Extended Reactions

Barcelona's Mapi León has received a two-match ban, sources have told ESPN, after Espanyol said she "violated the intimacy" of defender Daniela Caracas during an incident in a fixture between the sides in February.

León, who refutes the allegations and may take legal action against those she says are "defaming" her, served the first game of the suspension in Sunday's 6-0 win over Atlético Madrid.

Sources have told ESPN that Barça received news of the ban from the Spanish Football Federation [RFEF] earlier this week and have appealed the decision.

They also asked Spain's Sports Administrative Court [TAD] to suspend the ban until the appeal has been heard, but that was not granted in time for the game against Atlético at the Johan Cruyff Stadium.

León is currently due to serve the second game of the suspension on Wednesday, when Liga F leaders Barça host Sevilla.

Mapi León has been handed a two-game ban from the Spanish Football Federation. Stan Oosterhof/Soccrates/Getty Images

The incident happened during the 15th minute of the Catalan derby in February when Caracas and León lined up at a set piece.

The Barça defender said something to her opponent while appearing to briefly touch her inappropriately, with Espanyol condemning an "unacceptable" act.

"At the time, Caracas did not react because of the impact caused by the situation," Espanyol said in a statement the following day.

"Later, after assimilating what happened, she became aware of the seriousness of the gesture, but chose not to react angrily to avoid a disciplinary sanction and harming the team."

León responded in a statement released by Barcelona in which she said the incident was a "simple row" and that she touched her opponent's leg.

"A noise and controversy has been generated around my name that only seeks to damage my image and principles, spreading news and manipulated actions for other objectives that are evident given what is happening this week," she said.

"I am very upset and disappointed. That is why I reserve the right to take legal action against anyone who intends to take advantage of this situation to damage me and continue defaming me on unfounded evidence."