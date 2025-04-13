        <
          Ipswich's first XI vs. Chelsea cost less than Cole Palmer, but they almost won

          Apr 13, 2025, 03:00 PM

          Chelsea are the Premier League's big spenders, having splashed over €1.5 billion on players in the last few years under chairman Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital -- with another €75 million on young Sporting CP duo Geovany Quenda and Dário Essugo to come.

          But spending money doesn't always guarantee success.

          The Blues sit fifth in the Premier League table and are struggling to cement European football for next season as they went down 2-0 to relegation candidates Ipswich Town on Sunday before a stunning strike from Jadon Sancho rescued a 2-2 draw.

          While Ipswich laid out €150m on new players in 2024-25 after their promotion from the Championship, the cost of the squad they put out to face Chelsea is quite incredible in comparison to their opponents. Just take a look for yourself.

          However, even this result (they've not won at Stamford Bridge since May 1979) might not save them from the drop, as they remain 12 points adrift of safety with six games left.

          All fees via Transfermarkt.

          CHELSEA - 4-2-3-1

          First XI: €504.3m
          Bench: €187.9m
          TOTAL: €692.2m

          GK: Robert Sánchez - €23m
          DEF: Trevoh Chalobah - Free (academy)
          DEF: Levi Colwill - Free (academy)
          DEF: Tosin Adarabioyo - Free (from Man City)
          DEF: Marc Cucurella - €65.3m
          MID: Moisés Caicedo - €116m
          MID: Enzo Fernández - €121m
          FW: Pedro Neto - €60m
          FW: Cole Palmer - €47m
          FW: Noni Madueke - €35m
          ST: Nicolas Jackson - €37m

          Substitues

          Christopher Nkunku - €60m
          Malo Gusto - €30m
          Jadon Sancho - Loan
          Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall - €35.4m
          Benoît Badiashile - €38m
          Tyrique George - Free (academy)
          Josh Acheampong - Free (academy)
          Filip Jørgensen - €24.5m
          Reece James - Free (academy)

          IPSWICH - 4-2-3-1

          First XI: €39.6m
          Bench: €46.3m
          TOTAL: €85.9m

          GK: Alex Palmer - €2.4m
          DEF: Axel Tuanzebe - Free (from Manchester United)
          DEF: Cameron Burgess - €880,000
          DEF: Dara O'Shea - €14.2m
          DEF: Leif Davis - €1.2m
          MID: Jens Cajuste - Loan
          MID: Sam Morsy - €1.5m
          FW: Jack Clarke - €17.7m
          FW: Julio Enciso - Loan
          FW: Ben Johnson - Free (from West Ham)
          ST: George Hirst - €1.7m

          Substitutes

          Christian Walton - Loan
          Jaden Philogene - €23.7m
          Conor Chaplin - €875,000
          Conor Townsend - €590,000
          Nathan Broadhead - €1.7m
          Luke Woolfenden - Free (academy)
          Massimo Luongo - Free (from Middlesbrough)
          Liam Delap - €17.8m
          Jack Taylor - €1.7m