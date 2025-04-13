Gab Marcotti and Rob Palmer analyse Arsenal's hopes of progressing to the Champions League semifinals. (1:45)

Kylian Mbappé was shown a straight red card for a reckless challenge in the first half of Real Madrid's LaLiga game at Alavés on Sunday.

Madrid had just taken the lead in the 34th minute with a Eduardo Camavinga goal -- after Raúl Asencio had an earlier goal disallowed for a foul -- when Mbappé was dismissed in the 38th minute for his tackle on midfielder Antonio Blanco.

The match was crucial for Madrid as they looked to keep pace with Barcelona in the LaLiga title race.

They kicked off seven points behind leaders Barça, who won 1-0 at Leganés on Saturday.

It's Mbappé's first red card since joining Madrid last summer.

Previously, he was sent off three times for Paris Saint-Germain -- once in Ligue 1 and twice in cup competitions.

Mbappé's red adds to Madrid's difficult week in which they lost 3-0 at Arsenal in their Champions League quarterfinal first leg Tuesday.