Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has said he would "love" to play with Virgil van Dijk next season after the Dutchman dropped a massive hint over his future.

Salah brought months of speculation to an end on Friday by committing to a two-year-contract extension at Anfield. There also remains optimism on Merseyside that Van Dijk, whose current deal expires in the summer, will extend his stay at the club.

The defender scored the winner for Liverpool in their 2-1 victory over West Ham United on Sunday and celebrated by kissing the badge on his shirt in front of the Kop.

Asked about his celebration after the match, Van Dijk told Sky Sports: "Everyone knows how much I love this club and let's see what next week will look like."

Reflecting on his own decision to stay at Anfield, Salah added: "I am glad we managed to do that [contract] before the end of the season. Hopefully, Virgil will be next. He can do whatever he wants but I would love to play with him next season."

Virgil van Dijk hinted at a new contract after scoring the winner for Liverpool against West Ham on Sunday. PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool dominated against West Ham in the first half and took a deserved lead through Luis Díaz in the 18th minute.

However, Graham Potter's side improved after the break and equalised through an Andy Robertson own goal four minutes from time, before Van Dijk nodded home from a corner.

"It was a big relief," Slot said in his post-match news conference. "Alisson made sure West Ham didn't score earlier. They had multiple chances to make it 1-1 and then we score [the own goal]. All of a sudden, seven minutes are added on, with no time wasting at all from both teams. It helped because we scored a goal.

"Of course, that was a relief, because it felt like the way the second half went, it was more likely they would score but our fans and our players thought differently."

Liverpool are now 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League table, and could clinch the title as early as next weekend if they beat Leicester City and Arsenal lose to Ipswich Town.