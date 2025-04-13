Open Extended Reactions

Ruben Amorim said he will wait to make a decision on his goalkeeper for Manchester United's crucial Europa League clash with Lyon after omitting André Onana from the defeat to Newcastle United on Sunday.

Onana was left out of Sunday's game after making two costly mistakes in the 2-2 first leg draw with Lyon on Thursday. Altay Bayindir made his Premier League debut against Newcastle, but endured a difficult afternoon as United lost 4-1.

The Turkey international was at fault for Newcastle's fourth goal when his pass was cut out by Joelinton and Bruno Guimarães was left with a simple finish.

"You guys have to wait," said Amorim when asked which of his goalkeepers will start against Lyon. "We are going to start the next week tomorrow [Monday] and I'm going to choose the best starting XI for the next one."

Amorim was critical of United's second-half performance at St James' Park during which Newcastle were gifted three goals. Alejandro Garnacho cancelled out Sandro Tonali's opener just before half-time, but a dire display after the break ruined any chance of earning a result.

"When we suffered the second goal in the beginning of the second half we went down and we need to be better in these moments, we need to control it," said Amorim. "They are already a really, really good team but the mistakes we made during the game helped the team to win confidence and win the game."

Defeat for United was their 14th of the season and means they are now mathematically guaranteed to end the campaign with their lowest ever points total in the Premier League era.

"It's the reflection of our season," said Amorim. "We need to accept that and to move forward and try to do things so much better in the future so we don't have this kind of season again."