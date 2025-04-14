Open Extended Reactions

Manchester City say they're "not fearing the worst" after Mary Fowler suffered a knee injury in their Women's FA Cup semifinal defeat by neighbours Manchester United.

The Matildas star limped out of the derby tie within just the first 20 minutes of City's 2-0 home defeat after requiring several minutes of treatment on the Joie Stadium pitch after she appeared to wrench her right knee while overstretching for the ball.

With anxiety clear on the City bench featuring players who have suffered serious ACL injuries in the past, interim manager Nick Cushing reported after the game: "It doesn't look great in the sense of adding her back into the training squad or to the injured squad imminently.

"We'll have to wait, you don't know about the turnaround quickly. To lose Mary in an important game at an early stage was really difficult.

"I think it is the knee, but I don't want to speculate or confirm.

"We're not fearing the worst here, but ultimately, if you come off with knee pain, to turn it around in seven days is tough but I don't know, I'll leave it with the medical team."

There had earlier been obvious concern from the City medics before the grimacing 22-year-old was able to get back to her feet and, briefly, it appeared as if she felt she might be able to get back into the action.

But she had to be substituted in the 24th minute by Naomi Layzell, and could then only watch on the bench as her dream of any English silverware this season died following their League Cup final defeat and Champions League exits at the hands of Chelsea.

Fowler was still being treated when the already injury-depleted City went 2-0 down to United in the 22nd minute, with Grace Clinton adding to the lead they'd been given by a brilliant strike from Celin Bizet after just six minutes.

Mary Fowler slumped to the ground after injuring her right knee during Man City's 2-0 loss to United on Sunday. Visionhaus/Getty Images

It was a dispiriting end to what had been another impressive week for Fowler when she netted for the Matildas back home in their win over South Korea before jetting back for City's big game.

For City, Fowler has been a key creative spark all season, especially while a series of injuries have been afflicting some of their other stars, like Khadija Shaw, Lauren Hemp and Vivianne Miedema.

City's defeat ended any prospect of Australia's two premier women's players going head-to-head in the Cup final at Wembley in May, with Sam Kerr's Chelsea having reached the final with a 2-1 win over Liverpool on Saturday.

Kerr herself faces a race against time to feature in the final as Chelsea have reported she's still "a few weeks away" from getting back into action after her own long-standing ACL injury.

Holders United, though, look set to offer a big challenge to the English champions Chelsea after reaching their third FA Cup final in a row.