Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has signed a two-year contract extension, bringing an end to the frenzied speculation over his future on Merseyside.

The centre-back has enjoyed a trophy-laden seven seasons with Liverpool, taking home every piece of major domestic silverware on offer as well as enjoying European success in the Champions League and UEFA Super Cup. Liverpool also won the FIFA Club World Cup in 2020 to add to the Netherlands international's creaking trophy cabinet.

Liverpool's new signing

Virgil van Dijk joined Liverpool from Southampton in 2017. Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Van Dijk joined Liverpool in 2017 from Southampton during the January transfer window. The centre-back joined Liverpool in a £75 million deal -- a world record for a defender.

A dream debut

Virgil van Dijk scored his first goal for Liverpool on his debut. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

After being officially signed as a Liverpool player on Jan. 2, 2018, Van Dijk made a dream debut three days later on Jan. 5 in the FA Cup third round against Liverpool's rivals Everton. His 84th-minute winning header towards the Kop end made for a perfect start to what would become an illustrious career at Anfield.

European success

Liverpool won the Champions League in 2019. Photo by Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

Van Dijk's first full season saw an influx of accolades and achievements for the now 33-year-old -- including the biggest prize in European club football. In 2019, Liverpool were crowned champions of Europe, beating Tottenham Hotspur in the final to rectify their woes from losing out to Real Madrid the previous year.

The UEFA best

Virgil van Dijk was awarded the UEFA best player in Europe. Photo by Harold Cunningham - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

After making an appearance in all 12 of Liverpool's games during their Champions League title winning campaign, Van Dijk was awarded the UEFA best men's player and the best defender in the tournament.

Premier League champion

Liverpool lifted the Premier League trophy in 2020. Photo by PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

In 2020, Liverpool and Van Dijk finally lifted the Premier League title after a stellar run saw them win 32 games, draw three and lose three. They beat rivals Manchester City to the title after earning 99 points. The team could not celebrate their long-awaited triumph with their fans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Carabao Cup win

Liverpool beat Chelsea to the Carabao Cup in Klopp's last season. Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

In 2024, Liverpool won the Carabao Cup by beating Chelsea 1-0 all thanks to Van Dijk's 118th minute header. It would turn be Jürgen Klopp's final trophy after the German brought his nine-year spell at Anfield to an end.

A new era

Van Dijk has signed a contract extension with Liverpool. Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Van Dijk signed a contract extension with Liverpool on Thursday, joining teammate Mohamed Salah in committing his future to the Merseyside club.