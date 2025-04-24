Ian Darke's Premier League flops of the season: Højlund, Foden, more

Open Extended Reactions

It has not been a vintage year for some fairly big names in the Premier League. I've compiled a list of the biggest disappointments in the top flight this season -- here's hoping they can rebound ahead of 2025-26.

Last season's Player of the Year has, by his own high standards, lost his mojo and ability to impact matches. Foden has cut a sorrowful figure, including being subbed in the Manchester derby at Old Trafford. He has not fired for England either, his form perhaps a reflection of the broader downturn at City. No surprise if he returns to his best next term if all parties can agree on his best position.

Three goals in 27 Premier League matches tells its own story, as it just does not seem to be happening for him at Old Trafford. Højlund has little chemistry with United's other attackers and service to him has been sparse. It's possibly close to the time when United cut their losses and move him on, albeit with no hope of reclaiming the fee of around £70m they spent to acquire his contract from Atalanta in 2023.

The ex-England winger has had a fine career, but has never looked the same player since he left Manchester City, where Pep Guardiola turned him into a prolific scorer (91 Prem goals in seven seasons.) This year Sterling has been a bit-part player on loan from Chelsea at Arsenal, where his Premier League return is 13 appearances, zero goals and two assists.

Nketiah's move from Arsenal to Palace seemed like a new lease of life. In reality, he's swapped one bench for another. He had to wait until Feb. 25 for his first league goal in Palace colours given that he's in the shadow of the impressive Jean-Philippe Mateta, and he was sent off within 10 minutes of coming on as sub against Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this month. He needs to be someone's No.1 centre-forward, but where?

Son has been a superb servant for Spurs for a decade, but his impact on matches has waned since his partner in crime Harry Kane left for Bayern Munich. His downturn is just one of many reasons Spurs have struggled, with his seven league goals and nine assists this season way down on the 17 and 10 he managed last term.

James Maddison, FW, Tottenham

On his day a superb creator and visionary passer, those days are too few and far between. He has been in and out of Ange Postecoglou's team this season, and while his returns (nine goals, six assists across 30 appearances) in the Premier League is not all bad, the feeling persists that a player of his undoubted class could be doing so much more to help his club in a difficult year.

Jack Grealish, FW, Man City

Something of a non-season with starts few and far between, which followed his exclusion from England's Euro 2024 squad. His career is at a crossroads and it would be no surprise if he was moved on from the Etihad this summer, preferably somewhere he can be freed from the tactical constraints he faces out on the left in Pep Guardiola's system and can get back to being the maverick talent we saw at Aston Villa.

Seems a long time ago that he was a key member of England's team that reached the final of Euro 2020. You hope things pick up for this very likable character, but his confidence has been rocked by rejection at Manchester City and losing his place on loan at seemingly doomed Ipswich.

Someone from relegated Southampton's terrible defence -- 77 goals conceded in 32 games -- has to be on this list and as the most experienced member of it, Bednarek, has to be that man.

Aro Muric, GK, Ipswich Town

Bought from Burnley to be Ipswich's No.1, the Kosovo international proved to be a "calamity keeper" thanks to a series of costly howlers. No surprise, then, to see him dropped and replaced first by the unreliable Christian Walton and then by the solid Alex Palmer, who was signed from West Bromwich Albion.

Mason Mount, MF, Manchester United

It's perhaps unfair to include him given that he's experiencing yet another season decimated by injuries, but you do wonder about burn-out. Did he play too often at too young an age? Will we ever again see the brilliance of his youthful days with Chelsea and England? I really hope so. He deserves a break.