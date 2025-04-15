Open Extended Reactions

The Football Association (FA) has confirmed that England assistant manager Arjan Veurink will leave his post after the 2025 Euros this summer to take the role as head coach of the Netherlands.

Veurink has been England manager Sarina Wiegman's assistant during her entire tenure since 2021 and signed a new contract in line with Wiegman's last year, running until after the 2027 World Cup.

He was also her right-hand man for four years prior to his move to England, from 2017-2021, while managing the Netherlands, winning the 2017 Euros and coming second in the 2019 World Cup.

Arjan Veurink has worked with England since 2021.

"[Veurink] continues to be a highly valued and respected member of Sarina's team and has complete focus on the Lionesses' current UEFA Women's Nations League campaign and this summer's tournament," an FA spokesperson said. "There's plenty more work to be done together before it's time to say our farewells."

Veurink will succeed Andries Jonker who has been at the helm of the Netherlands since 2022. During his coaching career, Veurink has won two European Championships, two Arnold Clark Cups, the 2023 Finalissima and placed second in two world cups. He was made an honorary member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to football in 2024.

"This is not only a great challenge and a wonderful new adventure, it also feels like a logical next step in my career," Veurink told the KNVB [the Dutch football federation]. "I have never made a secret of the fact that I wanted to be ultimately responsible for the Dutch national team at some point.

"With over eight years of experience at the highest level as Sarina Wiegman's right-hand woman, first with the Netherlands and now in England, I am ready to stand on my own two feet. The fact that this opportunity has now arisen in the Netherlands makes it extra special. I will now do everything I can to conclude the coming months in England in style, and then start this new chapter after the European Championship in Zeist."