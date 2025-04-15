The 2025 summer transfer window promises to be another busy period. However, due to the influence of the FIFA Club World Cup it will look a little different to usual.

The first games are being played on June 15, and the clubs involved need to be able to sign players to take part. So FIFA have given member associations with clubs in the Club World Cup the right to apply an additional registration period from June 1 to 10, though there is no obligation to do so.

In addition, FIFA has a clause in the Club World Cup regulations which allows clubs to replace players on their squad lists whose contracts have naturally expired in the period June 27 to July 3, which may also influence transfer business.

Usually, most leagues in Europe open their windows on July 1, while the general deadline for closing is one day later than usual this year -- on Monday, Sept. 1 -- because Aug. 31 falls on a Sunday.

The closing date was set following discussions between the top five European leagues. Other associations can still choose to end the window at a later date than Sept. 1.

Clubs in all leagues will still be able to sign players as free agents after the deadline, and as long as they are not officially attached to any club when the window closes.

Deals can be agreed between leagues with transfer windows which are closed. They will be officially completed if or when the signing club's window is open.

- Check out all the latest major moves

For the 2026 winter window, Jan. 31 falls on a weekend which means it's expected to close on Monday, Feb. 2.

All dates are correct as listed by FIFA's Transfer Window Calendar.

Goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili will join Liverpool from Valencia on July 1. Diego Souto/Getty Images

Premier League transfer window

The window will open early, between Sunday, June 1 and Tuesday, June 10, to accommodate the Club World Cup. Chelsea and Manchester City will be in the competition.

It will then close for six days before reopening, as usual, on Monday, June 16. International deals not involving clubs in the Club World Cup, and free transfers, won't go through until July 1.

The Premier League will close the transfer window on Monday, Sept. 1 at 11 p.m. BST / 6 p.m. ET.

- Check out all the latest Premier League transfers

LaLiga transfer window

LaLiga's transfer window will open on Tuesday, July 1 and close on Monday, Sept. 1.

At present, there has been no announcement about a possible early window for the Club World Cup, although Javier Tebas has indicated it will happen. Atlético Madrid and Real Madrid are taking part.

Serie A transfer window

Serie A's main transfer window will also open on Tuesday, July 1 and close on Monday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. BST / 2 p.m. ET.

Internazionale and Juventus will be at the Club World Cup, and Italy will have the same 10-day transfer window at the start of June.

Italy has also confirmed its winter window will run from Jan. 2 to Feb. 2.

Bundesliga transfer window

The regular window will open on Tuesday, July 1 and will close at 7 p.m. BST / 2 p.m. ET (two hours later than in recent seasons) on Monday, Sept. 1.

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund will be at the Club World Cup, with the extra window of June 1 to 7 p.m. BST / 2 p.m. ET on June 10 confirmed.

Ligue 1 transfer window

Ligue 1 has confirmed an additional window from Sunday, June 1 and Tuesday, June 10. Paris Saint-Germain are its only representatives at the Club World Cup.

It will then reopen its transfer window on Tuesday, July 1 and will close it on Monday, Sept. 1 at 10 p.m. BST / 5 p.m. ET.

Women's Super League transfer window

The WSL summer window will open on Wednesday, June 18 and runs through to Tuesday, Sept. 13.

MLS transfer window

Major League Soccer's secondary window opens on Thursday, July 24 and will close on Thursday, Aug. 21.

Selected other transfer deadlines:

Australia: TBC

Mexico: Sept. 14

Netherlands: Sept. 1

Portugal: Sept. 15

Saudi Arabia: TBC

MORE:

All transfers | Transfer Talk blog