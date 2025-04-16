Beth Lindop explains why we can expect a big summer of Liverpool transfer activity once they've handed Virgil van Dijk a new contract alongside Mohamed Salah's. (2:03)

Open Extended Reactions

On the latest episode of The Football Reporters podcast, Rob Dawson, James Olley and Beth Lindop discuss whether Mohamed Salah's contract renewal makes Liverpool the favourites for the Premier League title next season.

Salah, whose previous deal was set to expire this summer, signed a new two-year contract that will keep him at the club until at least 2027.

After much speculation, club captain Van Dijk is also set to agree to remain with Liverpool to extend his trophy-laden spell on Merseyside which will provide another boost for the club but does that make them front-runners for the Premier League title next season?

Or, you can watch the full episode on ESPN FC's YouTube page.