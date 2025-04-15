Open Extended Reactions

AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan was cleared to resume training within the next few days following his collision with teammate Álex Jiménez during last Friday's match against Udinese, the Serie A club said on Tuesday.

The France international appeared to be unconscious for a brief moment and was carried off on a stretcher during the 4-0 win in Udine.

"Today, Mike Maignan underwent specialist tests which ruled out complications. In the coming days, Mike will be able to gradually resume training," Milan said in a statement.

Milan coach Sérgio Conceição praised the way Udinese fans applauded Maignan when he was carried off.

"It impressed me. The player on the ground, the chaos around him. I have to compliment the Udinese fans," Conceição said on Friday. "The player is one thing, and the man is another. They can boo the player, but not the man.

"That applause was an incredible gesture, in 40 years of football I have seen few gestures like that. Now Mike is in hospital for tests."

Milan, ninth in the standings, next host third-placed Atalanta on Sunday.

Information from Reuters was used in this story.