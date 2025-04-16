Alejandro Moreno breaks down Bayern Munich's defensive weaknesses as Dortmund come from behind to earn 2-2 draw. (1:48)

Harry Kane has said he adapted his penalty-taking technique after watching Brazilian forward Neymar and other high-profile spot-kick specialists.

The England captain said he used to go for power and precision but now tries to spot an early move from the goalkeeper before taking a penalty.

"There's quite a few players over the years who have taken penalties like that," the Bayern Munich forward told TNT Sports Brasil.

Harry Kane has modified his penalty-taking technique in recent years. Boris Streubel/Getty Images

"I think [some players] pop into my head, [Mario] Balotelli was like this, Neymar was like this. There have been players that wait for the keeper before they hit it. That was never something I used to do, I used to go for more power and precision."

Kane, 31, missed a crucial penalty in England's 2022 World Cup quarterfinal defeat to France, lifting his kick high and wide in the closing stages after converting a spot-kick earlier in the second half.

"When I missed that penalty in the World Cup I felt like there was something that I can change, especially if you take two penalties in a game," he said. "It's something I wanted to try to improve on. Thankfully, it's been good since."

Kane has scored 34 goals in 41 games across all competitions for league leaders Bayern this season.

He is the top scorer in the Bundesliga with 23 goals and has converted all of his nine penalties in the competition.

"I'm always trying to find little ways to get better," he said. "That [penalty taking] is one of them. For sure it's helped my penalties since. I'm obviously on a good run. I just have to keep doing what I'm doing."