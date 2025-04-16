Ruben Amorim reveals that Andre Onana will return to the Manchester United squad for their Europa League quarterfinal second leg vs. Lyon. (1:09)

André Onana will return to the Manchester United team for their crucial Europa League clash against Lyon, head coach Ruben Amorim has confirmed.

Onana was omitted for the 4-1 defeat to Newcastle United on Sunday after making two errors in the first game against Lyon last week.

But the goalkeeper will return for the second leg at Old Trafford on Thursday, replacing No. 2 Altay Bayindir.

Joshua Zirkzee will miss the game against the Ligue 1 side after being ruled out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury picked up at St. James' Park.

"Onana will play tomorrow," Amorim said. "I just think first of all as a coach and also as a former player, I try to do things that can help a player in this situation.

"So sometimes we talk about managing players physically, we have to manage them also mentally but they have to return to competition.

"Onana is ready, he had one weekend that I felt it was better for him to not play and a good thing for Altay to play and this week my thinking was to put Onana to play."

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, Amorim was also asked whether he could look to sign a new goalkeeper ahead of next season.

"We need to improve every position on the field, goalkeeper is the same," Amorim said.

"We can work with André. André Onana already proved he is a top player with Inter. Altay the same with Fenerbahce. We are going to make that evaluation for any position in the squad. You can see my record. My record is the worst in the team. I am also underperforming."

The tie against Lyon is finely balanced after the 2-2 draw in France.

Zirkzee came off the bench to score at Groupama Stadium, but will miss the return fixture after suffering a hamstring problem in the second half against Newcastle.

Amorim confirmed the 23-year-old will not play again this season, leaving Rasmus Højlund as the only recognised senior striker in the squad.

Højlund is enduring a difficult campaign with just eight goals in 43 games.

"Joshua is out for the season," Amorim said. "He will not play more this season, let's prepare him for the next one. It is tough for him especially in this moment.

"He is improving in all aspects and it is hard for any player to stop."

Despite languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table, United could still finish the season with a trophy and a place in next season's Champions League if they win the Europa League.

Victory over Lyon would set up a semifinal against either Athletic Club or Rangers.

Winning the competition would give Amorim a vital boost going into the summer and the Portuguese coach has admitted that playing in the Champions League would change what the club can do in the next transfer window.

"It is more about the budget," he said. "That is important when you are planning the next season. Champions League can change everything. You can see it both ways. If you have Champions League it is going to be tough to play against top teams on Wednesday and then top teams in the Premier League.

"We are in the moment when the team needs a lot of work, that means a lot of time to train. We want to win the title, that is the most important thing. If you don't have Champions League you have full weeks to rebuild the team."