England to face Jamaica for Euro 2025 send-off

England are three games removed from their Euro 2025 opener against France. Getty Images

England will round off their preparation for Euro 2025 with a game against Jamaica at King Power Stadium on June 29.

It will be the Lionesses' first ever meeting with Jamaica, who count Women's Super League top scorer Khadija Shaw in their ranks.

"I am really pleased to be able to play a good game to finalise our Euros preparations on English soil. Jamaica will be a difficult test, they're a nation we haven't faced before and a real opportunity for us to keep learning and growing as a team," Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman said in a statement.

"They are building as a team themselves and have been doing really well, especially at the last World Cup. It will be a special occasion and atmosphere in a great stadium which we have performed well at in the past.

"We will do our best to put on a good performance and make it a memorable send-off moment for both the team and the fans. There will only be one week until our opening match against France in Zurich so this is an important milestone in our preparation."

Prior to the game at King Power, England will face Portugal and Spain in the Nations League. They begin the defence of their Euros crown against France on July 5.

In the recent internatinonal break, Wiegman's side hammered Belgium 5-0 in Bristol before losing the reverse fixture 3-2 in Leuven.