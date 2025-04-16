Frank Leboeuf and Craig Burley criticise Real Madrid's attackers after their elimination from the Champions League. (2:14)

Open Extended Reactions

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé injured his right ankle in Real Madrid's 2-1 loss to Arsenal in the quarterfinals of the Champions League on Wednesday and was jeered by part of the crowd after a lackluster performance at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Mbappé, who is still looking for a first Champions League title, had to be replaced by Brahim Díaz in the 75th minute after twisting his right ankle.

Most of the fans at the Bernabeu jeered the France star when his substitution was announced. He was able to walk off the field by himself, but was limping a bit. The club did not immediately release details on the extent of the injury.

The injury comes 10 days before the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona in Sevilla.

Mbappé, who hasn't scored in five games in all competitions, had no attempts on target on Wednesday.

Kylian Mbappé limps off the field during Real Madrid's Champions League loss to Arsenal. Getty Images

He was involved in a possible penalty in Madrid's favor in the 23rd, but a video review eventually overturned the referee's call that he was held by Declan Rice inside the area.

Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois said Arsenal's good defense made it harder on Mbappé and his attacking teammate Vinícius Júnior.

"Sometimes you have to be self-critical and have a good look at everything. I feel we're a team, but maybe we need to make more team moves and not so much individual ones, because if you double-mark Vini or Mbappé, you can get away with it once, but it's difficult to do more than that," Courtois said.

It's the first time since 2020 that Madrid has failed to reach the last four of the Champions League.

Arsenal advanced 5-1 on aggregate after winning 3-0 last week in London. Madrid failed to reach the last four of the Champions League for the first time since 2020.

Mbappé is in his first season with Madrid. He also never won the Champions League while playing with Paris Saint-Germain, who Arsenal will face in the semifinals.