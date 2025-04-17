Gabriele Marcotti and Stewart Robson discuss if Manchester United should move on from Rasmus Højlund after poor recent performances. (0:58)

Manchester United are looking at Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kauã Santos, while Chelsea are leading the race to sign Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors, and gossip from around the globe.

Kauã Santos has been tipped to become Brazil's future No. 1. Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kauã Santos could replace Manchester United's André Onana in the summer, according to Bild. Santos, 23, has been tipped to succeed Ederson and Alisson as the future No. 1 for Brazil and showcased his talent with an incredible performance at Tottenham Hotspur in the first leg of their UEFA Europa League clash last week. United may move on from Onana and his current deputy Altay Bayindir, with a host of goalkeepers including Burnley's James Trafford, Espanyol's Joan García, Parma's Zion Suzuki, FC Porto's Diogo Costa, Brighton & Hove Albion's Bart Verbruggen and AC Milan's Mike Maignan linked with a transfer to Old Trafford already. However, a deal for Santos could cost them around €60 million.

- Chelsea are "red hot favorites" to sign Ipswich Town's Liam Delap this summer ahead of a host of Premier League rivals, the Daily Mirror has revealed. The 22-year-old is also wanted by Manchester United, Everton, and West Ham United, but Chelsea hold a key trump card that could see them win the race for his signature. Club manager Enzo Maresca previously worked with Delap at Manchester City's academy, a link which may ultimately decide where the England Under-21 international chooses to play next season. Delap has a £30m release clause in his contract that becomes valid this summer if Ipswich are relegated.

- Atlético Madrid are interested in signing Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, reports TEAMtalk. It is believed that the 20-year-old could leave in the summer, with the Red Devils required to move players on to make room for new signings. The LaLiga club are expected to face competition from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen for his signature, while Chelsea are also linked as potential contenders. Garnacho has scored five goals in 31 Premier League appearances this season, and he was previously on the radar of Napoli in January.

- It has been reported for a while that Juventus are interested in Manchester United forward Rasmus Højlund, but Calciomercato claims that the club could offer Dusan Vlahovic in return. Højlund, 21, could move back to Serie A just two years after signing for £64m from Atalanta, having scored only 13 goals in the Premier League, and Vlahovic would be an able replacement. Both clubs value their strikers at around £60m, so it could work for both parties.

- Benfica are exploring a move to reunite with on-loan AC Milan striker João Félix, reports Nicolo Schira. Sporting director Rui Costa is reported to have been in Italy to discuss a potential deal with the 25-year-old's representatives, with the Rossoneri not planning to keep him beyond the current campaign. He has scored just one goal during his loan spell, and it is believed that he could leave Stamford Bridge permanently when he returns to Chelsea in the summer.

EXPERT TAKE

ESPN's Dale Johnson explores why Chelsea are looking to solve their striker issues with Liam Delap.

Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson are the most recent strikers signed to solve Chelsea's goal-scoring issues, both arriving in the summer of 2023. While Jackson, signed from Villarreal for £32m, has proved useful with 23 goals in 61 Premier League games, it's not gone so well for the injury-hit Nkunku, who arrived for £52m on the back of two prolific Bundesliga seasons with RB Leipzig, but has netted only six times in the Premier League in the last two campaigns. So the search for a solution goes on and the answer might be Ipswich Town striker Delap. The former Manchester City striker has an attractive £30m release clause, which becomes active when Ipswich's all-but-certain relegation is confirmed. The England under-21 international has earned much praise for his performances in a team which has struggled all season, with 14 goal contributions -- the same as Jackson; Nkunku has just five -- made up of 12 goals and two assists. Chelsea would sign Delap to compliment Jackson, rather than replace him, with Nkunku likely to move on this summer. Delap is more an out-and-out No. 9 striker, a powerhouse who could lead the line in a more commanding way than Jackson. Delap's goals-per-game ratio is slightly better than Jackson's (0.4 vs 0.3), while he gets fewer chances per game (0.6 vs. 1.0) and has a better shots-on-target percentage (49.9% vs. 44.4%). Delap is also outperforming his xG (12 goals from xG of 9.02), while Jackson is under-performing (nine goals from xG of 12.16). While Delap's numbers might be slightly better than Jackson's, he vastly out-performs Nkunku, who has 0.1 goals per game, from 0.5 chances and shots on target of 48%. Like Jackson, Nkunku also underperforms on xG, with three goals from an xG of 4.83. But Delap has a long way to go to get his numbers up to the top performing forwards this season. For instance, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has 45 goal involvements this season, with Newcastle United's Alexander Isak on 27, and Man City's Erling Haaland on 24. No Chelsea striker even gets close, and that might be why they miss out on the Champions League for next season. It's something they are desperate to change.

OTHER RUMORS

- Chelsea's Moisés Caicedo is a summer target for Saudi club Al Nassr. The 23-year-old is said to be a "dream" option for them, who would be willing to pay a club-record transfer fee to sign him. The Ecuador international's transfer cost Chelsea an initial £100m when he joined the West London club in 2023, and given the six years left on his contract, the Blues would be unwilling to let him go for anything less. (Telegraph)

.- Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio, 23, could be on the move in the summer and, of course, Manchester United and Ruben Amorim are keen. (A Bola)

- Manchester United and Chelsea are interested in AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, who might become available for a fee of around €40m. (Caught Offside)

- Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr are pushing ahead with plans to renew Cristiano Ronaldo's contract. The 40-year-old is expected to sign the deal "soon" on similar financial terms to what he is on now -- which sees him earn an estimated £173m per year. (Ben Jacobs)

- Real Madrid are monitoring Espanyol goalkeeper Joan García. The 23-year-old has attracted the attention of several European clubs, including Arsenal, following an impressive debut season in LaLiga and has a release clause set at €25m that could increase a further €5m in the last two weeks before the end of the transfer window. (Diario AS)

- Portugal international forward Joao Felix is on loan at AC Milan from Chelsea this season, but wants to return to Benfica this summer to rebuild his career. (Record)

- Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has been linked with Real Madrid, but he won't be leaving Anfield in the near future. (Daily Mail)

- Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are all considering a move for Manchester City winger Jack Grealish in the summer. (GMS)

- Tottenham don't want to let left-back Destiny Udogie, 22, leave this summer amid interest from Manchester City. (Florian Plettenberg)

- Werder Bremen's Felix Agu has a release clause of €8m-€10m in his contract that has alerted the attention of West Ham United, Fulham and a few teams in Serie A. The left-back has impressed of late in the Bundesliga, where he's played 17 times to date this season. (Sky Germany)

- A host of foreign clubs are monitoring Torino goalkeeper Vanja Milinković-Savić ahead of a potential summer move. The Serbia international, who was previously on the books at Manchester United, has a £20m release clause in his contract. (Nicolo Schira)

- Clubs from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates are keen to sign AC Milan striker Luka Jovic on a free transfer this summer. (Nicolo Schira)

- Tottenham could rival Arsenal for Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman this summer. (TEAMtalk)

- RB Leipzig are willing to let striker Benjamin Šeško leave the club this summer, but only for €95m. (Bild)

- AC Milan defender Kyle Walker wants to make his stay at the San Siro on-loan from Manchester City become permanent. (Calciomercato)

- Advanced talks are ongoing between Internazionale and Marseille regarding a move for winger Luis Henrique. The Ligue 1 club are looking for an offer between €30m and €35m. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Benfica are keen to sign on-loan Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Renato Sanches on a permanent deal, but they are hopeful of negotiating a fee lower than the current €10m option clause. (Record)

- Juventus have placed Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali at the top of their shortlist, with the Serie A club looking to add Italy internationals to their squad in the summer. (Calciomercato)

- Contact between the Brazil FA and the representatives of current Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti is expected to take place in the summer. (AS)

- Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is willing to begin negotiations with Real Madrid. (UOL)

- Fiorentina are preparing an offer for Bayern Munich attacking midfielder Thomas Müller, who will decide on his next club at the end of the season. (Ekrem Konur)