UCL stats: Barcelona's winning streak ends, Mbappe's drought, Saka chases Henry

Th 2024-25 UEFA Champions League semifinals are set after dramatic second-leg ties which brought no real change in last week's first-leg results.

Arsenal dug in at the Santiago Bernabeu on a night of missed penalty and stoppage-time winner for a huge 5-1 win on aggregate to knock out defending champions Real Madrid. They will take on Paris Saint-Germain, who lost the second-leg match to Aston Villa 3-2 but managed to make it 5-4 on aggregate.

Borussia Dortmund stunned Barcelona 3-1, but it was not enough to overturn the deficit of the first. Barcelona may be through to the UCL semifinal after a long, long time, but it came after slumping to their first loss of the year. They will play Inter Milan, who drew with Bayern Munich but had a 4-3 advantage in aggregate.

ESPN's By The Numbers brings you the best of the mid-week stats from the UCL:

16 years

Arsenal are through to their first UCL semifinals appearance since 2008-09 - that's after 16 years.

4

Real Madrid are the fourth defending champion in the last 5 seasons to be eliminated in the UCL quarterfinals.

4

Real Madrid's 4-season streak of reaching the UCL semifinals has ended. This was the longest streak in the competition since the club's 8-season streak from 2011-18.

1

This was Real Madrid's first elimination when hosting second leg of a two-legged UCL KO Stage tie since the 2018-19 Round of 16 vs Ajax... which was also the last season Arsenal reached the semifinal.

1

This was also Real Madrid's first elimination in the UCL quarterfinals since 2003-04 vs Monaco; Real Madrid had advanced in its last 12 UCL QF appearances.

4

Real Madrid's 4-goal defeat on aggregate (5-1) is tied for the club's second largest margin of defeat in a UCL knockout stage series with 2023 semifinals to Manchester City. The worst came in the 2009 Round of 16 vs Liverpool (5-0).

5

Bukayo Saka's career-high 5 goals are the most by an Arsenal player in a single UCL season since Olivier Giroud in 2015-16 (also 5). The only player with more goals in a single season for the club is Thierry Henry (7 goals, twice)

105

Vinícius Júnior now has 105 career goals for Real Madrid, surpassing Ronaldo Názario for most by a Brazilian for Real Madrid in all competitions.

5

Kylian Mbappé has now gone 5 straight games without a goal or an assist in all competitions, which is his longest streak without a goal contribution since April-May 2018.

2

This was the second time ever that VAR overturned a penalty kick initially awarded to Real Madrid in UCL. The other was also this season, in September vs Stuttgart.

4

Inter Milan advanced to its fourth UCL semifinal after 2003, 2010, and 2023. They have faced either AC Milan or Barcelona in all of its semifinals and will take on the La Liga team again.

4 / 5

Bayern Munich have been eliminated in 4 of its last 5 UCL quarterfinal appearances.

163

Thomas Müller played his 163rd Champions League match, tying Lionel Messi for third most all-time. In the history of UCL, only Cristiano Ronaldo (183) and Iker Casillas (177) have made more appearances.

11

Harry Kane has scored 11 UCL goals this season, which is the third most this season behind Dortmund's Serhou Guirassy (13) and Barcelona's Raphinha (12).

35

Harry Kane has scored 35 goals this season in all competitions, making this his fourth career 35-goal season and second in a row for Bayern Munich.

5

Lautaro Martínez is on a 5-game scoring streak in the UEFA Champions League - the first player to achieve the feat for Inter Milan. He is also the second player this season to score in 5+ consecutive UCL matches (after Guirassy).

150

Lautaro Martínez also brought up 150 career goals for Inter Milan in all competitions, 6th to reach the milestone for the club but more importantly, he is the first non-Italian to do so.

20+

Lautaro Martínez is the sixth Argentinian player to score 20+ career UCL goals. No prizes for guessing the top score - Lionel Messi with 129.

1

The loss to Dortmund may not have impacted their semifinal tie but it snapped Barcelona's 24-match unbeaten streak in all competitions since the start of 2025.

13

Barcelona reached their 13th UCL semifinal, but it is only their second in last 10 years after the 2018-19 season. In contrast to the 10 seasons before this (2005-06 to 2014-15), Barcelona reached 8 semifinals.

7

Dortmund extended its lead for most goals in the UEFA Champions League this season.

7

Dortmund's 7 penalty kick goals break a tie with Barcelona's 2020-21 team for most PK goals in a single UCL season all-time.

13

Guinea international Serhou Guirassy has scored 13 UCL goals this season, moving ahead of Barcelona's Raphinha for the most goals so far.

With his second goal, he also broke a tie with Sébastien Haller (11 in 2021-22) for the most in a UCL season by an African international.

2, 5

Guirassy is the also the second player this season to score a hat trick vs Barcelona and the fifth overall after Faustino Asprilla, Andriy Shevchenko, Kylian Mbappé, Vangelis Pavlidis.

4

Only Nicolás Otamendi (6) and Pepe (5) have conceded more penalties in UCL history than Barcelona's Wojciech Szczesny at 4.

5

This is the fifth own goal that Barcelona have benefitted from in all competitions this season. Barcelona's 5 own goals in their favor are the club's most in a single season across all competitions since 2020-21.

1

Barcelona went back-to-back matches without recording a shot on target in the first half for the first time this season in all competitions. The last time had back-to-back games without shots on target in the first half was back in 2021 under Ronald Koeman.

2

PSG have advanced to UCL semifinals in back-to-back seasons for only the second time in club history (after 2019-20 and 2020-21).

5

This is PSG's 5th UCL semifinal appearance overall, which breaks a tie with Monaco for most by a French club in UCL history (since 1992-93).

1

Achraf Hakimi scored his first UCL KO Stage goal and second overall this season. Hakimi had scored multiple goals in UCL season for the first time since 2019/20 (4 goals).

4

Nuno Mendes has scored 4 UCL goals this season, the most by a defender in the competition this season.

6

The above two stats mean that PSG defenders have combined for 6 goals in UCL this season (Nuno Mendes 4, Hakimi 2) - the most among all teams this season. Interestingly, 4 of those 6 goals have been in KO Stage matches (3 against Aston Villa).

Information from ESPN's Global Sports Research contributed to this report.