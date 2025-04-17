Open Extended Reactions

Gabriel Martinelli was ecstatic to follow in the footsteps of Arsenal legend Thierry Henry by scoring at the Bernabeú stadium in Wednesday's 2-1 win at Real Madrid in the Champions League.

The Brazilian striker struck a late winner as Arsenal eliminated holders Madrid 5-1 on aggregate to reach the semifinals of the competition for the first time since 2009.

"It's a dream to be experiencing this, to score here," a proud Martinelli told TNT Sports.

Arsenal's all-time leading scorer Henry scored the only goal at the Bernabeú in the round-of-16 tie between Arsenal and Madrid in 2006.

Wednesday's goal was Martinelli's second in the Champions League this season. Like his manager Mikel Arteta, Martinelli said knocking out 15-time winners Madrid was special.

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli even celebrated like Thierry Henry after scoring against Real Madrid on Wednesday. Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

"It's one of those nights that will stay with us forever," he added.

"We know the opponents we're up against, their history and tradition in the Champions League, and that makes what we've done even more valuable. Beating Real Madrid in one of the knockout games is something for very few people, and it shows the size of our shirt.

"We know the responsibility of representing Arsenal, and we were able to put that into practice to qualify.

"I'm very happy for the goal, for scoring it in the Bernabéu, which is a temple of football, and it's certainly one of the most memorable chapters of my career... Henry also scored [at the Bernabéu] in his day, [Bukayo] Saka and I scored today.

"We came here with a mentality, we didn't come here to hold on to the game. We had to stay calm at times, because of the pressure, how their team plays, to calm down a bit. But we came to win the game."

Arsenal take on Paris Saint-Germain in the semifinals with the opening leg on April 29 at the Emirates Stadium.

PSG beat Aston Villa 5-4 on aggregate to reach the last four.