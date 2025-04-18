Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.
And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the Expected XIs for all 20 clubs.
Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)
(All Expected XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)
Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion
Gtech Community Stadium
Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest Brentford team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Mark Flekken
LB Keane Lewis-Potter | CB Nathan Collins | CB Sepp van den Berg | RB Kristoffer Ajer
DM Vitaly Janelt | DM Christian Nørgaard
LW Kevin Schade | AM Mikkel Damsgaard | RW Bryan Mbeumo
ST Yoane Wissa
Player availability updates:
Fábio Carvalho, F/M, shoulder, OUT, estimated return May. 18
Josh Dasilva, M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 10
Aaron Hickey, M/D, hamstring, DOUBT
Igor Thiago, F, infection, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
Latest Brighton & Hove Albion team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Bart Verbruggen
LB Pervis Estupiñán | CB Lewis Dunk | CB Jan Paul van Hecke | RB Jack Hinshelwood
DM Yasin Ayari | DM Carlos Baleba
LW Kaoru Mitoma | AM João Pedro | RW Yankuba Minteh
ST Danny Welbeck
Player availability updates:
Igor Julio, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jun. 1
Ferdi Kadioglu, M/D, toe, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
Tariq Lamptey, M/D, ankle, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
James Milner, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Kaoru Mitoma, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Georginio Rutter, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
Jason Steele, G, shoulder, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
Joël Veltman, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
Adam Webster, D, thigh, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Selhurst Park
Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest Crystal Palace team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Dean Henderson
CB Maxence Lacroix | CB Chris Richards | CB Jefferson Lerma
LM Tyrick Mitchell | CM Daichi Kamada | CM Adam Wharton | RM Daniel Muñoz
AM Eberechi Eze | AM Ismaïla Sarr
ST Jean-Philippe Mateta
Player availability updates:
Cheick Doucoure, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
Chadi Riad, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 1
Latest AFC Bournemouth team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Kepa Arrizabalaga
LB Milos Kerkez | CB Dean Huijsen | CB Illia Zabarnyi | RB Adam Smith
DM Tyler Adams | DM Lewis Cook
LW Dango Ouattara | AM Marcus Tavernier | RW Antoine Semenyo
ST Evanilson
Player availability updates:
Ryan Christie, M, groin, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
Justin Kluivert, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Luis Sinisterra, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 27
Enes Ünal, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 4
Everton v Manchester City
Goodison Park
Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest Everton team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Jordan Pickford
LB Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB Jarrad Branthwaite | CB James Tarkowski | RB Jake O'Brien
DM James Garner | DM Idrissa Gueye
LW Iliman Ndiaye | AM Abdoulaye Doucouré | RW Jack Harrison
ST Armando Broja
Player availability updates:
Dominic Calvert-Lewin, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Jesper Lindstrom, F/M, groin, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
Orel Mangala, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 10
Latest Manchester City team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Stefan Ortega
LB Nico O'Reilly | CB Rúben Dias | CB Josko Gvardiol | RB Rico Lewis
CM Nicolas Gonzalez | CM Ilkay Gündogan | CM Mateo Kovacic
FWL Omar Marmoush | ST Kevin De Bruyne | FWR Savinho
Player availability updates:
Manuel Akanji, D, groin, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
Nathan Aké, D, foot, OUT, estimated return May. 18
Phil Foden, F/M, ankle, DOUBT
Erling Haaland, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return May. 18
Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1
Ederson, G, groin, DOUBT
John Stones, D, thigh, OUT, estimated return May. 3
West Ham United v Southampton
London Stadium
Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET
Latest West Ham United team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Alphonse Areola
LB Oliver Scarles | CB Max Kilman | CB Jean-Clair Todibo | RB Aaron Wan-Bissaka
DM Edson Álvarez | DM James Ward-Prowse
LW Lucas Paquetá | AM Carlos Soler | RW Mohammed Kudus
ST Jarrod Bowen
Player availability updates:
Michail Antonio, F, leg, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1
Crysencio Summerville, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Aaron Wan-Bissaka, D, toe, DOUBT
Latest Southampton team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Aaron Ramsdale
CB Jan Bednarek | CB Taylor Harwood-Bellis | CB Jack Stephens
LM Ryan Manning | CM Flynn Downes | CM Lesley Ugochukwu | RM Kyle Walker-Peters
FWL Mateus Fernandes | ST Kamaldeen Sulemana | FWR Tyler Dibling
Player availability updates:
Ryan Fraser, F/M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
Albert Gronbaek Erlykke, M, strain, DOUBT
Paul Onuachu, F, undisclosed, DOUBT
Charlie Taylor, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Aston Villa v Newcastle United
Villa Park
Saturday, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET
Latest Aston Villa team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Emiliano Martínez
LB Ian Maatsen | CB Ezri Konsa | CB Tyrone Mings | RB Matty Cash
DM Youri Tielemans | DM Boubacar Kamara
LW Jacob Ramsey | AM Marco Asensio | RW Morgan Rogers
ST Ollie Watkins
Player availability updates:
None reported
Latest Newcastle United team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Nick Pope
LB Valentino Livramento | CB Dan Burn | CB Fabian Schär | RB Kieran Trippier
CM Joelinton | CM Bruno Guimaraes | CM Sandro Tonali
FWL Harvey Barnes | ST Alexander Isak | FWR Jacob Murphy
Player availability updates:
Sven Botman, D, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Lewis Hall, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Jun. 30
Jamaal Lascelles, D, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25
Fulham v Chelsea
Craven Cottage
Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET
Latest Fulham team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Bernd Leno
LB Antonee Robinson | CB Joachim Andersen | CB Calvin Bassey | RB Timothy Castagne
DM Sander Berge | DM Sasa Lukic
LW Alex Iwobi | AM Andreas Pereira | RW Ryan Sessegnon
ST Rodrigo Muniz
Player availability updates:
Reiss Nelson, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 10
Harry Wilson, F/M, foot, DOUBT
Latest Chelsea team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Robert Sánchez
LB Marc Cucurella | CB Trevoh Chalobah | CB Levi Colwill | RB Malo Gusto
DM Moisés Caicedo | DM Enzo Fernández
LW Pedro Neto | AM Cole Palmer | RW Noni Madueke
ST Nicolas Jackson
Player availability updates:
David Datro Fofana, F, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25
Wesley Fofana, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 2
Marc Guiu, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
Omari Kellyman, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 2
Romeo Lavia, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
Mykhailo Mudryk, F/M, suspension, due back May. 25
Gaga Slonina, G, finger, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
Ipswich Town v Arsenal
Portman Road
Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET
Latest Ipswich Town team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Alex Palmer
LB Leif Davis | CB Cameron Burgess | CB Dara O'Shea | RB Axel Tuanzebe
DM Jens Cajuste | DM Sam Morsy
LW Jack Clarke | AM Julio Enciso | RW Ben Johnson
ST George Hirst
Player availability updates:
Wes Burns, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 13
Omari Hutchinson, F/M, hamstring, DOUBT
Aro Muric, G, shoulder, OUT, estimated return May. 10
Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Kalvin Phillips, M, achilles, DOUBT
Jaden Philogene, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Sammie Szmodics, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Latest Arsenal team news
Expected Lineup:
GK David Raya
LB Kieran Tierney | CB Jakub Kiwior | CB William Saliba | RB Jurriën Timber
CM Oleksandr Zinchenko | CM Mikel Merino | CM Declan Rice
FWL Gabriel Martinelli | ST Leandro Trossard | FWR Ethan Nwaneri
Player availability updates:
Riccardo Calafiori, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 23
Gabriel Magalhães, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1
Jorginho, M, ribs, OUT, estimated return Apr. 20
Kai Havertz, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
Gabriel Jesus, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1
Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Old Trafford
Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET
Latest Manchester United team news
Expected Lineup:
GK André Onana
CB Harry Maguire | CB Noussair Mazraoui | CB Leny Yoro
LM Patrick Dorgu | CM Christian Eriksen | CM Manuel Ugarte | RM Diogo Dalot
AM Alejandro Garnacho | AM Bruno Fernandes
ST Rasmus Højlund
Player availability updates:
Toby Collyer, M, leg, OUT, estimated return Apr. 20
Matthijs de Ligt, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Apr. 20
Amad Diallo, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Jonny Evans, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Apr. 20
Ayden Heaven, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Apr. 20
Lisandro Martínez, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
Joshua Zirkzee, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1
Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers team news
Expected Lineup:
GK José Sá
CB Emmanuel Agbadou | CB Toti Gomes | CB Matt Doherty
LM Rayan Aït-Nouri | CM João Gomes | CM Andre | RM Nélson Semedo
AM Pablo Sarabia | AM Marshall Munetsi
ST Jørgen Strand Larsen
Player availability updates:
Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, F/M, calf, DOUBT
Leon Chiwome, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1
Matt Doherty, M/D, hamstring, DOUBT
Enso Gonzalez, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3
Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 27
Leicester City v Liverpool
King Power Stadium
Sunday, 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET
Latest Leicester City team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Mads Hermansen
LB Luke Thomas | CB Conor Coady | CB Caleb Okoli | RB James Justin
DM Wilfred Ndidi | DM Boubakary Soumaré
LW Stephy Mavididi | AM Bilal El Khannouss | RW Kasey McAteer
ST Jamie Vardy
Player availability updates:
Wout Faes, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
Fatawu Issahaku, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 25
Latest Liverpool team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Alisson Becker
LB Andrew Robertson | CB Ibrahima Konaté | CB Virgil van Dijk | RB Conor Bradley
DM Ryan Gravenberch | DM Alexis Mac Allister
LW Luis Díaz | AM Dominik Szoboszlai | RW Mohamed Salah
ST Diogo Jota
Player availability updates:
Trent Alexander-Arnold, D, ankle, DOUBT
Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 18
Darwin Núñez, F, undisclosed, DOUBT
Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Monday, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET
Latest Tottenham Hotspur team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Guglielmo Vicario
LB Djed Spence | CB Ben Davies | CB Cristian Romero | RB Pedro Porro
CM James Maddison | CM Yves Bissouma | CM Pape Matar Sarr
FWL Mathys Tel | ST Dominic Solanke | FWR Brennan Johnson
Player availability updates:
Kevin Danso, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 21
Radu Dragusin, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
James Maddison, F/M, concussion, DOUBT
Son Heung-Min, F/M, foot, OUT, estimated return Apr. 21
Latest Nottingham Forest team news
Expected Lineup:
GK Matz Sels
LB Álex Moreno | CB Murillo | CB Nikola Milenkovic | RB Neco Williams
DM Elliot Anderson | DM Ryan Yates
LW Callum Hudson-Odoi | AM Morgan Gibbs-White | RW Anthony Elanga
ST Chris Wood
Player availability updates:
Ola Aina, D, calf, DOUBT
Taiwo Awoniyi, F, hamstring, DOUBT
Carlos Miguel, G, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26