Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.

And as you plan your fantasy team for the next gameweek, check out the Expected XIs for all 20 clubs.

Positions: Goalkeeper (GK), Defender (D), Left-back (LB), Right-back (RB), Centre-back (CB), Midfielder (M), Defensive midfield (DM), Central midfield (CM), Left midfield (LM), Right midfield (RM), Attacking midfield (AM), Left winger (LW), Right winger (RW), Forward (F), Left forward (FWL), Right forward (FWR), Striker (ST)

(All Expected XIs and injury news powered by Rotowire, subject to updates.)

Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion

Gtech Community Stadium

Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest Brentford team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Mark Flekken

LB Keane Lewis-Potter | CB Nathan Collins | CB Sepp van den Berg | RB Kristoffer Ajer

DM Vitaly Janelt | DM Christian Nørgaard

LW Kevin Schade | AM Mikkel Damsgaard | RW Bryan Mbeumo

ST Yoane Wissa

Player availability updates:

Fábio Carvalho, F/M, shoulder, OUT, estimated return May. 18

Josh Dasilva, M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 10

Aaron Hickey, M/D, hamstring, DOUBT

Igor Thiago, F, infection, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26

Latest Brighton & Hove Albion team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Bart Verbruggen

LB Pervis Estupiñán | CB Lewis Dunk | CB Jan Paul van Hecke | RB Jack Hinshelwood

DM Yasin Ayari | DM Carlos Baleba

LW Kaoru Mitoma | AM João Pedro | RW Yankuba Minteh

ST Danny Welbeck

Player availability updates:

Igor Julio, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jun. 1

Ferdi Kadioglu, M/D, toe, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26

Tariq Lamptey, M/D, ankle, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26

James Milner, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Kaoru Mitoma, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Georginio Rutter, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26

Jason Steele, G, shoulder, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26

Joël Veltman, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26

Adam Webster, D, thigh, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26

Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth

Selhurst Park

Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest Crystal Palace team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Dean Henderson

CB Maxence Lacroix | CB Chris Richards | CB Jefferson Lerma

LM Tyrick Mitchell | CM Daichi Kamada | CM Adam Wharton | RM Daniel Muñoz

AM Eberechi Eze | AM Ismaïla Sarr

ST Jean-Philippe Mateta

Player availability updates:

Cheick Doucoure, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1

Chadi Riad, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 1

Latest AFC Bournemouth team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Kepa Arrizabalaga

LB Milos Kerkez | CB Dean Huijsen | CB Illia Zabarnyi | RB Adam Smith

DM Tyler Adams | DM Lewis Cook

LW Dango Ouattara | AM Marcus Tavernier | RW Antoine Semenyo

ST Evanilson

Player availability updates:

Ryan Christie, M, groin, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1

Justin Kluivert, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Luis Sinisterra, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 27

Enes Ünal, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 4

Everton v Manchester City

Goodison Park

Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest Everton team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Jordan Pickford

LB Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB Jarrad Branthwaite | CB James Tarkowski | RB Jake O'Brien

DM James Garner | DM Idrissa Gueye

LW Iliman Ndiaye | AM Abdoulaye Doucouré | RW Jack Harrison

ST Armando Broja

Player availability updates:

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Jesper Lindstrom, F/M, groin, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1

Orel Mangala, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 10

Latest Manchester City team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Stefan Ortega

LB Nico O'Reilly | CB Rúben Dias | CB Josko Gvardiol | RB Rico Lewis

CM Nicolas Gonzalez | CM Ilkay Gündogan | CM Mateo Kovacic

FWL Omar Marmoush | ST Kevin De Bruyne | FWR Savinho

Player availability updates:

Manuel Akanji, D, groin, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26

Nathan Aké, D, foot, OUT, estimated return May. 18

Phil Foden, F/M, ankle, DOUBT

Erling Haaland, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return May. 18

Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1

Ederson, G, groin, DOUBT

John Stones, D, thigh, OUT, estimated return May. 3

West Ham United v Southampton

London Stadium

Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Latest West Ham United team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Alphonse Areola

LB Oliver Scarles | CB Max Kilman | CB Jean-Clair Todibo | RB Aaron Wan-Bissaka

DM Edson Álvarez | DM James Ward-Prowse

LW Lucas Paquetá | AM Carlos Soler | RW Mohammed Kudus

ST Jarrod Bowen

Player availability updates:

Michail Antonio, F, leg, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1

Crysencio Summerville, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, D, toe, DOUBT

Latest Southampton team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Aaron Ramsdale

CB Jan Bednarek | CB Taylor Harwood-Bellis | CB Jack Stephens

LM Ryan Manning | CM Flynn Downes | CM Lesley Ugochukwu | RM Kyle Walker-Peters

FWL Mateus Fernandes | ST Kamaldeen Sulemana | FWR Tyler Dibling

Player availability updates:

Ryan Fraser, F/M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26

Albert Gronbaek Erlykke, M, strain, DOUBT

Paul Onuachu, F, undisclosed, DOUBT

Charlie Taylor, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Aston Villa v Newcastle United

Villa Park

Saturday, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET

Latest Aston Villa team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Emiliano Martínez

LB Ian Maatsen | CB Ezri Konsa | CB Tyrone Mings | RB Matty Cash

DM Youri Tielemans | DM Boubacar Kamara

LW Jacob Ramsey | AM Marco Asensio | RW Morgan Rogers

ST Ollie Watkins

Player availability updates:

None reported

Latest Newcastle United team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Nick Pope

LB Valentino Livramento | CB Dan Burn | CB Fabian Schär | RB Kieran Trippier

CM Joelinton | CM Bruno Guimaraes | CM Sandro Tonali

FWL Harvey Barnes | ST Alexander Isak | FWR Jacob Murphy

Player availability updates:

Sven Botman, D, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Lewis Hall, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Jun. 30

Jamaal Lascelles, D, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25

Fulham v Chelsea

Craven Cottage

Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

Latest Fulham team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Bernd Leno

LB Antonee Robinson | CB Joachim Andersen | CB Calvin Bassey | RB Timothy Castagne

DM Sander Berge | DM Sasa Lukic

LW Alex Iwobi | AM Andreas Pereira | RW Ryan Sessegnon

ST Rodrigo Muniz

Player availability updates:

Reiss Nelson, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 10

Harry Wilson, F/M, foot, DOUBT

Latest Chelsea team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Robert Sánchez

LB Marc Cucurella | CB Trevoh Chalobah | CB Levi Colwill | RB Malo Gusto

DM Moisés Caicedo | DM Enzo Fernández

LW Pedro Neto | AM Cole Palmer | RW Noni Madueke

ST Nicolas Jackson

Player availability updates:

David Datro Fofana, F, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25

Wesley Fofana, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 2

Marc Guiu, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26

Omari Kellyman, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 2

Romeo Lavia, M, undisclosed, DOUBT

Mykhailo Mudryk, F/M, suspension, due back May. 25

Gaga Slonina, G, finger, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26

Ipswich Town v Arsenal

Portman Road

Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

Latest Ipswich Town team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Alex Palmer

LB Leif Davis | CB Cameron Burgess | CB Dara O'Shea | RB Axel Tuanzebe

DM Jens Cajuste | DM Sam Morsy

LW Jack Clarke | AM Julio Enciso | RW Ben Johnson

ST George Hirst

Player availability updates:

Wes Burns, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 13

Omari Hutchinson, F/M, hamstring, DOUBT

Aro Muric, G, shoulder, OUT, estimated return May. 10

Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Kalvin Phillips, M, achilles, DOUBT

Jaden Philogene, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Sammie Szmodics, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Latest Arsenal team news

Expected Lineup:

GK David Raya

LB Kieran Tierney | CB Jakub Kiwior | CB William Saliba | RB Jurriën Timber

CM Oleksandr Zinchenko | CM Mikel Merino | CM Declan Rice

FWL Gabriel Martinelli | ST Leandro Trossard | FWR Ethan Nwaneri

Player availability updates:

Riccardo Calafiori, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 23

Gabriel Magalhães, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1

Jorginho, M, ribs, OUT, estimated return Apr. 20

Kai Havertz, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1

Gabriel Jesus, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1

Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Old Trafford

Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

Latest Manchester United team news

Expected Lineup:

GK André Onana

CB Harry Maguire | CB Noussair Mazraoui | CB Leny Yoro

LM Patrick Dorgu | CM Christian Eriksen | CM Manuel Ugarte | RM Diogo Dalot

AM Alejandro Garnacho | AM Bruno Fernandes

ST Rasmus Højlund

Player availability updates:

Toby Collyer, M, leg, OUT, estimated return Apr. 20

Matthijs de Ligt, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Apr. 20

Amad Diallo, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Jonny Evans, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Apr. 20

Ayden Heaven, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Apr. 20

Lisandro Martínez, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1

Joshua Zirkzee, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1

Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

Expected Lineup:

GK José Sá

CB Emmanuel Agbadou | CB Toti Gomes | CB Matt Doherty

LM Rayan Aït-Nouri | CM João Gomes | CM Andre | RM Nélson Semedo

AM Pablo Sarabia | AM Marshall Munetsi

ST Jørgen Strand Larsen

Player availability updates:

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, F/M, calf, DOUBT

Leon Chiwome, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1

Matt Doherty, M/D, hamstring, DOUBT

Enso Gonzalez, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3

Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26

Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 27

Leicester City v Liverpool

King Power Stadium

Sunday, 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET

Latest Leicester City team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Mads Hermansen

LB Luke Thomas | CB Conor Coady | CB Caleb Okoli | RB James Justin

DM Wilfred Ndidi | DM Boubakary Soumaré

LW Stephy Mavididi | AM Bilal El Khannouss | RW Kasey McAteer

ST Jamie Vardy

Player availability updates:

Wout Faes, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Fatawu Issahaku, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 25

Latest Liverpool team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Alisson Becker

LB Andrew Robertson | CB Ibrahima Konaté | CB Virgil van Dijk | RB Conor Bradley

DM Ryan Gravenberch | DM Alexis Mac Allister

LW Luis Díaz | AM Dominik Szoboszlai | RW Mohamed Salah

ST Diogo Jota

Player availability updates:

Trent Alexander-Arnold, D, ankle, DOUBT

Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 18

Darwin Núñez, F, undisclosed, DOUBT

Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Monday, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET

Latest Tottenham Hotspur team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Guglielmo Vicario

LB Djed Spence | CB Ben Davies | CB Cristian Romero | RB Pedro Porro

CM James Maddison | CM Yves Bissouma | CM Pape Matar Sarr

FWL Mathys Tel | ST Dominic Solanke | FWR Brennan Johnson

Player availability updates:

Kevin Danso, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 21

Radu Dragusin, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1

James Maddison, F/M, concussion, DOUBT

Son Heung-Min, F/M, foot, OUT, estimated return Apr. 21

Latest Nottingham Forest team news

Expected Lineup:

GK Matz Sels

LB Álex Moreno | CB Murillo | CB Nikola Milenkovic | RB Neco Williams

DM Elliot Anderson | DM Ryan Yates

LW Callum Hudson-Odoi | AM Morgan Gibbs-White | RW Anthony Elanga

ST Chris Wood

Player availability updates:

Ola Aina, D, calf, DOUBT

Taiwo Awoniyi, F, hamstring, DOUBT

Carlos Miguel, G, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26