          Premier League injury news, Arsenal, Man United, Liverpool predicted XIs

          Apr 18, 2025, 11:00 AM

          Find out who is missing through injury, who's in a race against time to prove their fitness and who has been ruled out through suspension for the next round of Premier League fixtures.

          Brentford v Brighton & Hove Albion
          Gtech Community Stadium
          Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest Brentford team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Mark Flekken
          LB Keane Lewis-Potter | CB Nathan Collins | CB Sepp van den Berg | RB Kristoffer Ajer
          DM Vitaly Janelt | DM Christian Nørgaard
          LW Kevin Schade | AM Mikkel Damsgaard | RW Bryan Mbeumo
          ST Yoane Wissa

          Player availability updates:

          Fábio Carvalho, F/M, shoulder, OUT, estimated return May. 18
          Josh Dasilva, M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 10
          Aaron Hickey, M/D, hamstring, DOUBT
          Igor Thiago, F, infection, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26

          Latest Brighton & Hove Albion team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Bart Verbruggen
          LB Pervis Estupiñán | CB Lewis Dunk | CB Jan Paul van Hecke | RB Jack Hinshelwood
          DM Yasin Ayari | DM Carlos Baleba
          LW Kaoru Mitoma | AM João Pedro | RW Yankuba Minteh
          ST Danny Welbeck

          Player availability updates:

          Igor Julio, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jun. 1
          Ferdi Kadioglu, M/D, toe, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
          Tariq Lamptey, M/D, ankle, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
          James Milner, M/D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Kaoru Mitoma, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Georginio Rutter, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
          Jason Steele, G, shoulder, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
          Joël Veltman, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
          Adam Webster, D, thigh, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26

          Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
          Selhurst Park
          Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest Crystal Palace team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Dean Henderson
          CB Maxence Lacroix | CB Chris Richards | CB Jefferson Lerma
          LM Tyrick Mitchell | CM Daichi Kamada | CM Adam Wharton | RM Daniel Muñoz
          AM Eberechi Eze | AM Ismaïla Sarr
          ST Jean-Philippe Mateta

          Player availability updates:

          Cheick Doucoure, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
          Chadi Riad, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Jan. 1

          Latest AFC Bournemouth team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Kepa Arrizabalaga
          LB Milos Kerkez | CB Dean Huijsen | CB Illia Zabarnyi | RB Adam Smith
          DM Tyler Adams | DM Lewis Cook
          LW Dango Ouattara | AM Marcus Tavernier | RW Antoine Semenyo
          ST Evanilson

          Player availability updates:

          Ryan Christie, M, groin, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
          Justin Kluivert, F/M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Luis Sinisterra, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 27
          Enes Ünal, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 4

          Everton v Manchester City
          Goodison Park
          Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest Everton team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Jordan Pickford
          LB Vitaliy Mykolenko | CB Jarrad Branthwaite | CB James Tarkowski | RB Jake O'Brien
          DM James Garner | DM Idrissa Gueye
          LW Iliman Ndiaye | AM Abdoulaye Doucouré | RW Jack Harrison
          ST Armando Broja

          Player availability updates:

          Dominic Calvert-Lewin, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Jesper Lindstrom, F/M, groin, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
          Orel Mangala, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 10

          Latest Manchester City team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Stefan Ortega
          LB Nico O'Reilly | CB Rúben Dias | CB Josko Gvardiol | RB Rico Lewis
          CM Nicolas Gonzalez | CM Ilkay Gündogan | CM Mateo Kovacic
          FWL Omar Marmoush | ST Kevin De Bruyne | FWR Savinho

          Player availability updates:

          Manuel Akanji, D, groin, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
          Nathan Aké, D, foot, OUT, estimated return May. 18
          Phil Foden, F/M, ankle, DOUBT
          Erling Haaland, F, ankle, OUT, estimated return May. 18
          Rodri, M, knee, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1
          Ederson, G, groin, DOUBT
          John Stones, D, thigh, OUT, estimated return May. 3

          West Ham United v Southampton
          London Stadium
          Saturday, 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

          Latest West Ham United team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Alphonse Areola
          LB Oliver Scarles | CB Max Kilman | CB Jean-Clair Todibo | RB Aaron Wan-Bissaka
          DM Edson Álvarez | DM James Ward-Prowse
          LW Lucas Paquetá | AM Carlos Soler | RW Mohammed Kudus
          ST Jarrod Bowen

          Player availability updates:

          Michail Antonio, F, leg, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1
          Crysencio Summerville, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Aaron Wan-Bissaka, D, toe, DOUBT

          Latest Southampton team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Aaron Ramsdale
          CB Jan Bednarek | CB Taylor Harwood-Bellis | CB Jack Stephens
          LM Ryan Manning | CM Flynn Downes | CM Lesley Ugochukwu | RM Kyle Walker-Peters
          FWL Mateus Fernandes | ST Kamaldeen Sulemana | FWR Tyler Dibling

          Player availability updates:

          Ryan Fraser, F/M, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
          Albert Gronbaek Erlykke, M, strain, DOUBT
          Paul Onuachu, F, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Charlie Taylor, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

          Aston Villa v Newcastle United
          Villa Park
          Saturday, 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET

          Latest Aston Villa team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Emiliano Martínez
          LB Ian Maatsen | CB Ezri Konsa | CB Tyrone Mings | RB Matty Cash
          DM Youri Tielemans | DM Boubacar Kamara
          LW Jacob Ramsey | AM Marco Asensio | RW Morgan Rogers
          ST Ollie Watkins

          Player availability updates:

          None reported

          Latest Newcastle United team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Nick Pope
          LB Valentino Livramento | CB Dan Burn | CB Fabian Schär | RB Kieran Trippier
          CM Joelinton | CM Bruno Guimaraes | CM Sandro Tonali
          FWL Harvey Barnes | ST Alexander Isak | FWR Jacob Murphy

          Player availability updates:

          Sven Botman, D, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Lewis Hall, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Jun. 30
          Jamaal Lascelles, D, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25

          Fulham v Chelsea
          Craven Cottage
          Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

          Latest Fulham team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Bernd Leno
          LB Antonee Robinson | CB Joachim Andersen | CB Calvin Bassey | RB Timothy Castagne
          DM Sander Berge | DM Sasa Lukic
          LW Alex Iwobi | AM Andreas Pereira | RW Ryan Sessegnon
          ST Rodrigo Muniz

          Player availability updates:

          Reiss Nelson, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 10
          Harry Wilson, F/M, foot, DOUBT

          Latest Chelsea team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Robert Sánchez
          LB Marc Cucurella | CB Trevoh Chalobah | CB Levi Colwill | RB Malo Gusto
          DM Moisés Caicedo | DM Enzo Fernández
          LW Pedro Neto | AM Cole Palmer | RW Noni Madueke
          ST Nicolas Jackson

          Player availability updates:

          David Datro Fofana, F, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 25
          Wesley Fofana, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 2
          Marc Guiu, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
          Omari Kellyman, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 2
          Romeo Lavia, M, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Mykhailo Mudryk, F/M, suspension, due back May. 25
          Gaga Slonina, G, finger, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26

          Ipswich Town v Arsenal
          Portman Road
          Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

          Latest Ipswich Town team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Alex Palmer
          LB Leif Davis | CB Cameron Burgess | CB Dara O'Shea | RB Axel Tuanzebe
          DM Jens Cajuste | DM Sam Morsy
          LW Jack Clarke | AM Julio Enciso | RW Ben Johnson
          ST George Hirst

          Player availability updates:

          Wes Burns, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 13
          Omari Hutchinson, F/M, hamstring, DOUBT
          Aro Muric, G, shoulder, OUT, estimated return May. 10
          Chiedozie Ogbene, F/M, achilles, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Kalvin Phillips, M, achilles, DOUBT
          Jaden Philogene, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Sammie Szmodics, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return May. 3

          Latest Arsenal team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK David Raya
          LB Kieran Tierney | CB Jakub Kiwior | CB William Saliba | RB Jurriën Timber
          CM Oleksandr Zinchenko | CM Mikel Merino | CM Declan Rice
          FWL Gabriel Martinelli | ST Leandro Trossard | FWR Ethan Nwaneri

          Player availability updates:

          Riccardo Calafiori, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 23
          Gabriel Magalhães, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1
          Jorginho, M, ribs, OUT, estimated return Apr. 20
          Kai Havertz, F/M, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Aug. 1
          Gabriel Jesus, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
          Takehiro Tomiyasu, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Dec. 1

          Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
          Old Trafford
          Sunday, 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET

          Latest Manchester United team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK André Onana
          CB Harry Maguire | CB Noussair Mazraoui | CB Leny Yoro
          LM Patrick Dorgu | CM Christian Eriksen | CM Manuel Ugarte | RM Diogo Dalot
          AM Alejandro Garnacho | AM Bruno Fernandes
          ST Rasmus Højlund

          Player availability updates:

          Toby Collyer, M, leg, OUT, estimated return Apr. 20
          Matthijs de Ligt, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Apr. 20
          Amad Diallo, F/M, ankle, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Jonny Evans, D, undisclosed, OUT, estimated return Apr. 20
          Ayden Heaven, D, foot, OUT, estimated return Apr. 20
          Lisandro Martínez, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
          Joshua Zirkzee, F, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Jul. 1

          Latest Wolverhampton Wanderers team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK José Sá
          CB Emmanuel Agbadou | CB Toti Gomes | CB Matt Doherty
          LM Rayan Aït-Nouri | CM João Gomes | CM Andre | RM Nélson Semedo
          AM Pablo Sarabia | AM Marshall Munetsi
          ST Jørgen Strand Larsen

          Player availability updates:

          Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, F/M, calf, DOUBT
          Leon Chiwome, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 1
          Matt Doherty, M/D, hamstring, DOUBT
          Enso Gonzalez, F/M, knee, OUT, estimated return May. 3
          Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26
          Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Sep. 27

          Leicester City v Liverpool
          King Power Stadium
          Sunday, 4:30 p.m. GMT / 11:30 a.m. ET

          Latest Leicester City team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Mads Hermansen
          LB Luke Thomas | CB Conor Coady | CB Caleb Okoli | RB James Justin
          DM Wilfred Ndidi | DM Boubakary Soumaré
          LW Stephy Mavididi | AM Bilal El Khannouss | RW Kasey McAteer
          ST Jamie Vardy

          Player availability updates:

          Wout Faes, D, undisclosed, DOUBT
          Fatawu Issahaku, F, knee, OUT, estimated return Aug. 25

          Latest Liverpool team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Alisson Becker
          LB Andrew Robertson | CB Ibrahima Konaté | CB Virgil van Dijk | RB Conor Bradley
          DM Ryan Gravenberch | DM Alexis Mac Allister
          LW Luis Díaz | AM Dominik Szoboszlai | RW Mohamed Salah
          ST Diogo Jota

          Player availability updates:

          Trent Alexander-Arnold, D, ankle, DOUBT
          Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return May. 18
          Darwin Núñez, F, undisclosed, DOUBT

          Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest
          Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
          Monday, 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET

          Latest Tottenham Hotspur team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Guglielmo Vicario
          LB Djed Spence | CB Ben Davies | CB Cristian Romero | RB Pedro Porro
          CM James Maddison | CM Yves Bissouma | CM Pape Matar Sarr
          FWL Mathys Tel | ST Dominic Solanke | FWR Brennan Johnson

          Player availability updates:

          Kevin Danso, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 21
          Radu Dragusin, D, knee, OUT, estimated return Oct. 1
          James Maddison, F/M, concussion, DOUBT
          Son Heung-Min, F/M, foot, OUT, estimated return Apr. 21

          Latest Nottingham Forest team news

          Expected Lineup:

          GK Matz Sels
          LB Álex Moreno | CB Murillo | CB Nikola Milenkovic | RB Neco Williams
          DM Elliot Anderson | DM Ryan Yates
          LW Callum Hudson-Odoi | AM Morgan Gibbs-White | RW Anthony Elanga
          ST Chris Wood

          Player availability updates:

          Ola Aina, D, calf, DOUBT
          Taiwo Awoniyi, F, hamstring, DOUBT
          Carlos Miguel, G, hamstring, OUT, estimated return Apr. 26