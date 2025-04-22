Open Extended Reactions

The seven-on-seven soccer teams led by Carli Lloyd, Hope Solo, Ali Krieger, Luis Nani, Miguel Layún, Sergio Agüero and other stars learned their fate for The Soccer Tournament from June 4-9 in Cary, North Carolina, as tournament organizers released the group matchups for the $1 million, winner-take-all event for both men and women.

The men's event features 48 teams while the women's field has doubled to 16.

The women's tournament will feature defending champions= US Women, who added U.S. Women's National Team (USWNT) legend Carli Lloyd to a roster that includes her former teammates Ali Krieger and Heather O'Reilly. US Women will begin its title defense on June 5 against Austin Rise, a new entrant from the Women's Premier Soccer League (WPSL)

Hope Solo will be playing for the first time in any kind of competition since 2016. Icon Sportswire

This year's women's field will also feature Solo FC, organized by former USWNT goalkeeper and World Cup winner Hope Solo, who will play on the team as well. Solo's side kicks off against Speedy Turtles on June 5.

Returning teams from TST's 2024 women's field include entries from National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) clubs Angel City FC and North Carolina Courage, and the Wrexham Red Dragons, who will be the only professional club represented in both the men's and women's events.

NWSL's Kansas City Current will send their second team, KC Current II.

In the men's event Agüero will lead his Seleccion Potrero side against a team from his former club Atlético Madrid on June 4.

"TST soccer is electrifying," said TST CEO Jon Mugar. "Our goal is to become the preeminent soccer festival in the world. Judging by the number of returning fans and teams, we are well on our way."

The men's and women's tournaments will feature teams representing 13 countries and 12 prominent European and North American professional teams. New club additions to this year's field include English Premier League's AFC Bournemouth, LaLiga's Atlético Madrid, Liga MX's Club América, and English Championship's Plymouth Argyle.

After appearing in TST's inaugural event in 2023, English Premier League club West Ham United will also return to the men's field. Returning clubs from TST 2024 include Bundesliga's Borussia Dortmund, LaLiga's Villarreal, Serie A's Cagliari Calcio as well as English League One's Wrexham Red Dragons.

United States men's national team midfielder Tyler Adams will lead the recruitment for Bournemouth. It will be the first time Adams has a role in the annual $1 million winner-take-all event, which is taking place for the third time.