LaLiga will join the Premier League in having five teams in the Champions League next season after it secured the second of the extra places for performance by clubs across the three European competitions.

Two leagues are rewarded with a European Performance Spot (EPS), which was introduced last season as part of a revamp to expand the Champions League to a 36-team competition.

England has been well out in front all season, and confirmed it would get an additional spot on April 8. Spain was then guaranteed a top-two finish on Thursday following Lazio's elimination from the UEFA Europa League, while Athletic Club ousted Rangers.

Fifth place in the table in England and Spain will now qualify for the Champions League.

In the Premier League, there's an incredibly tight battle for the top five. Newcastle United (59 points) sit in third, with Nottingham Forest (57) fourth and Manchester City (55) fifth. Just sitting outside the places are Chelsea (54) and Aston Villa (54).

In LaLiga, the top four are clear so it appears to be a race to finish fifth between Villarreal (51, with a game in hand) and Real Betis (48). There is a further five-point gap to Celta Vigo and Mallorca.

Athletic Club celebrate after scoring against Rangers on Thursday. Ion Alcoba Beitia/Getty Images

As Arsenal look certain to finish in the top four, the maximum number of places in the Champions League for the Premier League could be six: the top four, the EPS, plus Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur as winners of the Europa League.

The Premier League could have 10 teams in Europe next season if Man United or Spurs and Chelsea won European titles and finished outside the domestic qualification places. Titleholders automatically qualify as additional places if they do not do so domestically.

If Arsenal win the Champions League and finish inside the top four, there is no transfer to the Premier League; only the top five will qualify.

Last season, Italy and Germany were the beneficiaries, with Bologna and Borussia Dortmund finishing in fifth place in their respective league tables.