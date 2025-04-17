Open Extended Reactions

Canada coach Jesse Marsch was suspended for an extra game by Concacaf on Thursday following his actions during the team's Nations League third-place playoff against the United States last month.

Marsch was shown a red card in the second half of Canada's 2-1 win after arguing referee Katia Garcia's denial of a penalty when forward Jonathan David went down in the 18-yard box.

The red card automatically earned Marsch a one game ban, which has now been increased to two for his conduct following the referee's decision

"After opening a disciplinary case and reviewing the documentation and evidence collected during its investigation, and based on the competition regulations and the Concacaf Disciplinary Code, the Disciplinary Committee has imposed a one-match suspension on Mr. Marsch for unacceptable conduct towards the match officials and for delaying the restart of the match by refusing to leave the field of play," Concacaf said in a statement.

Jesse Marsch was furious with Canada being denied a penalty against the USMNT. Eliecer Aizprua Banfield/Jam Media/Getty Images

Marsch will now be absent from the sideline for Canada's first two Concacaf Gold Cup matches this summer, against Honduras and Curaçao.

"The Disciplinary Committee has also warned the Canadian Soccer Association and Mr. Marsch that more severe sanctions could be taken should incidents occur during future matches," Concacaf added.

Even before the match with the U.S., Marsch had already expressed his frustration with the officiating in Canada's semifinal defeat to Mexico.

And Marsch has insisted he has no regrets about his actions.

"If I had to do it again, I would," Marsch told The Athletic. "It's not like I went into the game thinking, 'OK, I'm going to get thrown out.'

"But I was definitely looking for opportunities to make a point, right?"