          Leicester City vs Liverpool: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

          play
          Are Liverpool gambling giving Virgil van Dijk a new contract? (1:54)

          Julien Laurens and Nedum Onuoha react to the Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk signing a new contract to remain at Anfield until 2027. (1:54)

          • ESPN
          Apr 18, 2025, 11:37 AM

          Liverpool will look to edge ever closer to the Premier League crown, or maybe even win it, in a clash against Leicester City on Sunday.

          Arne Slot's side require Arsenal to lose away to Ipswich Town and secure a win themselves at the King Power Stadium if they are to clinch the club's 20th top-flight league title this weekend.

          There is jeopardy on the other side of this fixture, though, with a win for Liverpool enough to mathematically relegate Leicester. The club are 17 points adrift of safety with just six games to play, having only managed to win 18 points after 32 Premier League games this season.

          - Premier League table

          Can Leicester City preserve their Premier League status for at least another week? Will Liverpool be crowned the champions of the land?

          Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.

          How to watch:

          The match will be available on Sky Sports in the UK, NBC in the United States, Optus Sport in Australia, and JioHotstar in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

          Key Details:

          Date: Sunday, April 20 at 4:30 p.m. BST (11:30 a.m. E.T., 9 p.m. IST, 1:30 am AEST, Monday morning)
          Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester
          Referee: Stuart Attwell
          VAR: Michael Salisbury

          Injury news:

          Leicester City

          Abdul Fatawu, F, knee, OUT, estimated return early August
          Odsonne Edouard, D, knock, DOUBT
          Wout Faes, D, knock, DOUBT

          Liverpool

          Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return early May
          Tyler Morton, M, shoulder, OUT, estimated return early May

          Expected Lineups:

          Leicester City

          GK: Mads Hermansen
          RB: James Justin | CB: Caleb Okoli | CB: Conor Coady | LB: Luke Thomas
          DM: Wilfred Ndidi | DM: Boubakary Soumare
          RW: Kasey McAteer | CAM: Bilal El Khannouss | LW: Stephy Mavididi
          CF: Jamie Vardy

          Liverpool

          GK: Alisson Becker
          RB: Conor Bradley | CB: Ibrahima Konate | CB: Virgil van Dijk | LB: Andrew Robertson
          CM: Alexis Mac Allister | CM: Ryan Gravenberch | CM: Dominik Szoboszlai
          RW: Mohamed Salah | CF: Diogo Jota | LW: Luis Diaz

          Stats:

          • Mohamed Salah has 18 Premier League assists this season. He needs three more to beat Thierry Henry and Kevin de Bruyne as the player with the most in a single season.

          • Liverpool have won each of their last six matches against Leicester City in all competitions.

          • The last time Liverpool played in the Premier League at Leicester, they won 3-0, thanks to a Curtis Jones brace and a free-kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

          Latest news and analysis:

          - How Liverpool can still lose the Premier League to Arsenal
          In 10,000 simulations of the remaining Premier League season, Liverpool win 99.71% of them. But what about the rest? Here's how Arsenal could pull off an unthinkable upset.

          - Slot: 'Committed' Alexander-Arnold could return vs. Leicester
          Liverpool manager Arne Slot has said Trent Alexander-Arnold could return from an ankle injury this weekend against Leicester City, although he again refused to be drawn on the defender's future.

          - How Liverpool kept Salah, Van Dijk amid potential Alexander-Arnold exit
          Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk have committed their futures to Liverpool, but how did the club convince them to stay? And will that persuade Trent Alexander-Arnold to snub Real Madrid?

          - How VAR decisions affect each Premier League club in 2024-25
          We're keeping track of all VAR decisions in the Premier League throughout the 2024-25 season. Who has got the best of the decisions, and the worst of them?