Leicester City vs Liverpool: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

Julien Laurens and Nedum Onuoha react to the Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk signing a new contract to remain at Anfield until 2027. (1:54)

Liverpool will look to edge ever closer to the Premier League crown, or maybe even win it, in a clash against Leicester City on Sunday.

Arne Slot's side require Arsenal to lose away to Ipswich Town and secure a win themselves at the King Power Stadium if they are to clinch the club's 20th top-flight league title this weekend.

There is jeopardy on the other side of this fixture, though, with a win for Liverpool enough to mathematically relegate Leicester. The club are 17 points adrift of safety with just six games to play, having only managed to win 18 points after 32 Premier League games this season.

Can Leicester City preserve their Premier League status for at least another week? Will Liverpool be crowned the champions of the land?

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on Sky Sports in the UK, NBC in the United States, Optus Sport in Australia, and JioHotstar in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is on the verge of claiming the Premier League title in his first season at Anfield. Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

Date: Sunday, April 20 at 4:30 p.m. BST (11:30 a.m. E.T., 9 p.m. IST, 1:30 am AEST, Monday morning)

Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester

Referee: Stuart Attwell

VAR: Michael Salisbury

Injury news: