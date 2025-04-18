Leicester City vs Liverpool: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

Liverpool will look to edge ever closer to the Premier League crown, or maybe even win it, in a clash against Leicester City on Sunday.
Arne Slot's side require Arsenal to lose away to Ipswich Town and secure a win themselves at the King Power Stadium if they are to clinch the club's 20th top-flight league title this weekend.
There is jeopardy on the other side of this fixture, though, with a win for Liverpool enough to mathematically relegate Leicester. The club are 17 points adrift of safety with just six games to play, having only managed to win 18 points after 32 Premier League games this season.
Can Leicester City preserve their Premier League status for at least another week? Will Liverpool be crowned the champions of the land?
Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.
How to watch:
The match will be available on Sky Sports in the UK, NBC in the United States, Optus Sport in Australia, and JioHotstar in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.
Key Details:
Date: Sunday, April 20 at 4:30 p.m. BST (11:30 a.m. E.T., 9 p.m. IST, 1:30 am AEST, Monday morning)
Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester
Referee: Stuart Attwell
VAR: Michael Salisbury
Injury news:
Leicester City
Abdul Fatawu, F, knee, OUT, estimated return early August
Odsonne Edouard, D, knock, DOUBT
Wout Faes, D, knock, DOUBT
Liverpool
Joe Gomez, D, hamstring, OUT, estimated return early May
Tyler Morton, M, shoulder, OUT, estimated return early May
Expected Lineups:
Leicester City
GK: Mads Hermansen
RB: James Justin | CB: Caleb Okoli | CB: Conor Coady | LB: Luke Thomas
DM: Wilfred Ndidi | DM: Boubakary Soumare
RW: Kasey McAteer | CAM: Bilal El Khannouss | LW: Stephy Mavididi
CF: Jamie Vardy
Liverpool
GK: Alisson Becker
RB: Conor Bradley | CB: Ibrahima Konate | CB: Virgil van Dijk | LB: Andrew Robertson
CM: Alexis Mac Allister | CM: Ryan Gravenberch | CM: Dominik Szoboszlai
RW: Mohamed Salah | CF: Diogo Jota | LW: Luis Diaz
Stats:
Mohamed Salah has 18 Premier League assists this season. He needs three more to beat Thierry Henry and Kevin de Bruyne as the player with the most in a single season.
Liverpool have won each of their last six matches against Leicester City in all competitions.
The last time Liverpool played in the Premier League at Leicester, they won 3-0, thanks to a Curtis Jones brace and a free-kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold.
Latest news and analysis:
- How Liverpool can still lose the Premier League to Arsenal
In 10,000 simulations of the remaining Premier League season, Liverpool win 99.71% of them. But what about the rest? Here's how Arsenal could pull off an unthinkable upset.
- Slot: 'Committed' Alexander-Arnold could return vs. Leicester
Liverpool manager Arne Slot has said Trent Alexander-Arnold could return from an ankle injury this weekend against Leicester City, although he again refused to be drawn on the defender's future.
- How Liverpool kept Salah, Van Dijk amid potential Alexander-Arnold exit
Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk have committed their futures to Liverpool, but how did the club convince them to stay? And will that persuade Trent Alexander-Arnold to snub Real Madrid?
- How VAR decisions affect each Premier League club in 2024-25
We're keeping track of all VAR decisions in the Premier League throughout the 2024-25 season. Who has got the best of the decisions, and the worst of them?