Manchester United's on-loan winger Antony explains how his move to Real Betis helped him escape the personal problems he was having in Manchester. (2:33)

Antony has said issues in his personal life "got in the way" of his ability to find his best form at Manchester United and ultimately led to his Old Trafford departure.

The Brazil winger struggled to live up to his £100 million ($132.6m) price tag and joined Real Betis on loan in January.

It capped off a miserable spell in Manchester during which he was at the centre of abuse allegations, both in the UK and in Brazil.

He was given a leave of absence from United in September 2023, returning a month later. And Antony says the police investigations took its toll and affected his performances on the pitch.

"I think that, apart from my football life, my personal life got in the way a lot, because of the things I went through, the moments I lived there." Antony told ESPN Brasil when reflecting on his time at United.

"Like it or not, it's affected me a lot. So, of course, I know the potential I have.

"It's not for nothing that I went to a World Cup, it's not for nothing that I was sold to United for a lot of money, and I know my worth.

"People look at the moment, but they don't look at the bigger picture, what happens to bring things about. So, as I said, my feeling at United was that I had good moments, bad moments too, but of course I could have done more, I could have done better."

Antony struggled to live up to his expensive price tag at Old Trafford. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Antony joined United in August 2022 to reunite with his former manager at Ajax, Erik ten Hag. He starred under Ten Hag in Amsterdam but struggled to win the trust of the Dutchman at Old Trafford. Despite failing to win a regular place at United, Antony insists he doesn't blame Ten Hag.

"Erik Ten Hag is a coach I'm very grateful to," Antony said.

"He helped me a lot in the Netherlands, and in England too, even though the opportunities didn't come the way I wanted to.

"But that's the coach's choice, I don't hold any grudges or anything. On the contrary, I'm very grateful for everything he's done with me, for all the conversations too.

"He's a coach who will certainly be in this story because he helped me a lot."

Following Ten Hag's sacking in November, successor Ruben Amorim sanctioned Antony's move to Betis after just a handful of appearances under his tenure.

The forward is expected to be made available for transfer again in the summer as the Portuguese looks to revamp his squad.

"I've only had a short time working with [Amorim], but he's a very good coach. A very intelligent coach," Antony said.

"United are going through a difficult time at the moment, but he's a good coach. I had a good relationship with him, but I needed a new challenge and I wish him all the luck in the world in this final stretch of the season."