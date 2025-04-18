Liverpool boss Arne Slot believes extending the contracts of Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk shows the ambition the club has in the coming years. (1:31)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has said Trent Alexander-Arnold could return from an ankle injury this weekend against Leicester City, although he again refused to be drawn on the defender's future.

Alexander-Arnold, who has been sidelined since February, is yet to pledge his future to the club despite deals for Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk being announced this month.

A source has told ESPN Real Madrid are "very confident" of signing the defender when his contract expires this summer. However, Slot said that Alexander-Arnold remains fully committed to helping Liverpool clinch the Premier League title, which could come as soon as this weekend.

When asked about Alexander-Arnold's future, Slot said: "I think you would be surprised if I answer differently now than I've answered for the whole season. It's nice that we've already done two announcements and we can talk about that for hours.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been out since February with an ankle injury. Jan Kruger/Getty Images

"But if you want to talk for hours to me about Trent then it's for hours the same answer.

"We don't talk about these things as long as they're not done yet, and they aren't. So that's why we won't talk in public about this situation.

"Trent is coming back from an injury. He trained with us yesterday and every time he trains with us and plays with us, he shows his commitment.

"He's worked so hard to be back already now and the moment he's on the pitch he shows me what a great football player he is and how much he's involved in us trying to achieve our goals this season.

"The fans of Liverpool and everyone who's watched football for the past years knows that he's an incredible full back. He's been an incredible full-back for this football club and let's see what the future brings."