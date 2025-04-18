Joe Thompson was given a guard of honour after he retired from football aged 29. Clint Hughes/PA Images via Getty Images

Former Rochdale midfielder Joe Thompson, a graduate of Manchester United's Academy, died on Thursday after a third battle with cancer, the club announced on Friday.

"We first knew Joe primarily as a talented footballer, but we would soon grow to adore his loving, infectious personality," Rochdale said in a statement.

"He faced every battle head-on, both on and off the pitch. His journey and indomitable spirit have been an inspiration for everyone who has been touched by his story.

"Above all of that, Joe was a loving husband to Chantelle and an incredible father to Thailula and Athena Rae."

Thompson was first diagnosed with nodular sclerosis Hodgkin lymphoma aged 23 in November 2013 while playing for Tranmere Rovers. He returned to action with Bury in August 2014.

The cancer returned in December 2016 after Thompson had re-signed for Rochdale, his hometown club, but he was once again able to resume his career a year later.

He went on to play in an FA Cup clash against Tottenham at Wembley in February 2018 before helping Rochdale stave off relegation from League One by scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win over Charlton on the final day of the season.

Thompson was forced to retire at 29, saying he "pushed his body to the limit," and since used his experiences to help others.

"A man who epitomised our club's values ... A warm personality who had a deep connection with our club from a young age, our thoughts are with Joe's family and friends at this difficult time," United said in a statement.