Man United vs Wolves: Time, how to watch, stats, team news

Ruben Amorim believes Manchester United's last-minute winner against Lyon at Old Trafford should spur the team on to win the Europa League. (1:09)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United come into their Premier League match against Wolves on the back of pulling off a spectacular comeback in their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal.

After one of the great European nights at Old Trafford, Ruben Amorim's side return to a dismal domestic campaign, where they are 14th and haven't won any of their last three league games.

In contrasting fashion, Wolves are in much improved form in the Premier League. Having won all four of their previous games, they are 16th, just three points behind United.

Molly Darlington/Copa/Getty Images

They will look to keep that winning momentum going and send United crashing back down to their gloomy reality.

Here's all you need to know about the match.

How to watch:

The match will be available on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, Paramount+ in the United States, JioHotstar in India and Optus Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Sunday, April 20 at 2 p.m. BST (11 a.m. ET; 6.30 p.m. IST and 11 p.m. AEST)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester

Referee: Rob Jones

VAR: Matt Donohue

Team news:

Manchester United

Jonny Evans, D, undisclosed, DOUBT

Tom Heaton, GK, muscle, DOUBT

Matthijs de Ligt, D, ankle, OUT, estimated return early May

Ayden Heaven, D, leg, OUT, estimated return mid April

Toby Collyer, M, knock, OUT, estimated return late April

Joshua Zirkzee, F, hamstring, OUT for season

Amad Diallo, F/M, ankle, OUT for season

Lisandro Martínez, D, knee, OUT for season

Wolves

Enso Gonzalez, F, knee, OUT, estimated return early May

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, M/F, knock, DOUBT

Matt Doherty, D, knock, DOUBT

Leon Chiwome, F, knee, OUT for season

Pedro Lima, D, ankle, OUT, estimated return mid May

Sasa Kalajdzic, F, knee, OUT, estimated return late April

Yerson Mosquera, D, knee, OUT for season

Expected Lineups:

Manchester United

GK André Onana

CB Leny Yoro | CB Harry Maguire | CB Luke Shaw

RWB Diogo Dalot | CM Bruno Fernandes | CM Manuel Ugarte | LWB Patrick Dorgu

AM Alejandro Garnacho | AM Mason Mount

ST Rasmus Højlund

Wolves

GK Jose Sa

CB Santiago Bueno | CB Emmanuel Agbadou | CB Toti Gomes

RWB Nelson Semedo | CM Joao Gomes | CM Andre | LWB Rayan Ait-Nouri

AM Marshall Munetsi | AM Matheus Cunha

CF Jorgen Strand Larsen

Stats:

Man United have lost just one of their last 13 home matches vs Wolves (W9, D3). If Wolves do win, it'll be the first time they do so since completing a league double over United in 1980.

Man United have already lost 14 league games this season, equalling their total from last season. They last lost more matches in 1989-90 (16).

In 21 league matches as United boss, Ruben Amorim has already lost more games by three or more goals (two) than he did in his 167 league games as a manager.

Latest news and analysis:

- Flawed Man United deliver classic Europa League win to reach semis

This isn't one of the great Manchester United teams, but they will always be remembered as serving up one of the club's greatest European nights.

- Man United to chase Tyler Dibling if they win Europa League - sources

Dibling, 19, has emerged as one of the most sought-after youngsters in the Premier League this season, despite playing in a Saints team that is on course to eclipse Derby County's record of 11 points to become the worst team statistically in the top-flight since the Premier League began in 1992-93.

- Man United vs Lyon: We could briefly 'forget' tough season - Ruben Amorim

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim admitted, just for a moment, that his side's exhilarating Europa League victory over Lyon allowed him and his team to forget about their dismal season.