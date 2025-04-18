Ruben Amorim believes Manchester United's last-minute winner against Lyon at Old Trafford should spur the team on to win the Europa League. (1:09)

Manchester United will step up their interest in Southampton midfielder Tyler Dibling if Ruben Amorim's team secure Champions League qualification by winning this season's Europa League, sources have told ESPN.

Dibling, 19, has emerged as one of the most sought-after youngsters in the Premier League this season, despite playing in a Saints team that is on course to eclipse Derby County's record of 11 points to become the worst team statistically in the top-flight since the Premier League began in 1992-93.

Reports have said that Southampton will hold out for a £100 million ($125m) transfer fee for Dibling, who is also attracting interest from Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig.

Tyler Dibling made his first Premier League appearance for Southampton in 2024. Carl Recine/Getty Images

The England under-21 international has made rapid progress at St Mary's since being handed his first professional contract by United technical director Jason Wilcox during his stint as Southampton's director of football in 2022.

Sources have said that Southampton's £100m figure is an unlikely valuation, especially with their relegation to the EFL Championship already confirmed, but United's interest depends on the club boosting their financial situation by qualifying for the Champions League via the Europa League.

United face Athletic Club in the semifinal next month after a dramatic 7-6 aggregate quarterfinal win against Lyon on Thursday.

ESPN reported earlier this month that United will prioritise the signing of a centre-forward this summer with Ipswich striker Liam Delap their prime target.

United also want to bolster their midfield options in the summer regardless of whether they qualify for the Champions League, but sources have said that essential targets in attack and midfield would take priority over a move for Dibling if United fail to qualify for European football next season.

However, with Champions League qualification worth at least £80m to United, the club's ability to compete in the transfer market would be significantly boosted if they win the Europa League on May 21.