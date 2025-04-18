Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea forward Lauren James has sustained a hamstring injury and will be "out for a period of time," the club have announced.

The 23-year-old was substituted at half-time in England's 5-0 win over Belgium during the international window.

She returned to the club to begin rehabilitation but it remains to be seen how long she will be sidelined for.

Chelsea face Barcelona in the Women's Champions League semifinal on Sunday before hosting the Spanish giants in the second leg of the tie at Stamford Bridge on April 27.

James, who was sidelined between October and January with a calf injury, has made nine appearances for Chelsea in the Women's Super League this season and scored three goals.

Lauren James has sustained a hamstring injury. Visionhaus/Getty Images

James' injury is a blow to Sonia Bompastor's side who are in the hunt for a quadruple this season. They sit at the top of the WSL standings and won the Subway League Cup in March.

Chelsea remain in the running for their first Women's Champions League trophy and will face Manchester United in the FA Cup final in May.

The London side remain without prolific striker Sam Kerr however their $1 million signing Naomi Girma could return to the pitch in time for the Champions League semifinals, Bompastor said last week.

"She is really close, though, and could be included in the squad for the Barcelona game," Bompastor said.