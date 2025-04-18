Open Extended Reactions

Michele Kang's Lyon are interested in signing Liverpool's Olivia Smith in the summer transfer window, sources have told ESPN, despite reluctance from the Women's Super League side to let the Canadian forward go.

The 20-year-old forward has attracted attention during her nine months on Merseyside, with Lyon -- as well as clubs in England -- interested in signing her once the transfer window opens. She has scored eight goals across 21 appearances.

Liverpool are not willing to part ways with Smith, who has been a standout player for them, and would require a record fee, a source told ESPN. The Reds paid a club-record fee for Smith in last year's summer transfer window.

Olivia Smith signed with Liverpool in July 2024. Getty

Former Arsenal manager Joe Montemurro took charge of Lyon after Sonia Bompastor departed to lead Chelsea.

The Blues are on track for a historic quadruple and have also shown interest in Smith following her exceptional performance against them in the FA Cup semifinal.

The summer transfer window opens on Wednesday, June 18 and will close on Tuesday, Sept. 13.